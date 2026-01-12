Los Angeles Startup NextWave Sold to Pattern Group as TikTok Shopping Heats Up

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

E-commerce company Pattern Group Inc. has acquired Los Angeles-based TikTok commerce agency NextWave. The acquisition strengthens Pattern’s ability to support brands as TikTok Shop and social commerce continue to grow as product discovery and sales channels. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

NextWave, which specializes in TikTok Shop Partner (TSP) services and Creator Affiliate Partner (CAP) capabilities, has a network of more than 1,200 managed creators and more than 300,000 affiliates on TikTok.

“NextWave has built one of the most effective TikTok Shop and creator-commerce organizations in the industry. By combining their expertise with Pattern’s fast-growing social commerce offering and technology platform, we are uniquely positioned to become a leading force in social selling by helping brands grow faster as creators reshape how consumers discover and buy products,” said Dave Wright, co-founder and chief executive of Pattern, in a statement.

Founded in 2022 by chief executive Grace Yang, NextWave has built a presence within the TikTok ecosystem, supporting brands with creator management, high-velocity content production and end-to-end TikTok Shop growth. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, with team members also based in New York.

“NextWave was built to help brands win in the new era of social commerce, where creator-led content drives discovery and performance,” said Yang, in a statement. “Joining Pattern allows us to scale what we do best, combining our TikTok Shop expertise, creator network and operational speed with Pattern’s global reach, AI and marketplace infrastructure, to help brands grow faster and more efficiently than ever before.”

Pattern said the combined offerings will allow brands to unify creator-led demand generation with marketplace performance, providing integrated data, attribution and operational support across TikTok Shop, Amazon, Walmart and more than 60 global marketplaces.

Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, Pattern is a global e-commerce acceleration company that utilizes 46 trillion data points, machine learning and AI models. The company specializes in advertising, content management, logistics and fulfillment, pricing, forecasting and customer service for global brands.

Information for this article was sourced from Pattern Group.