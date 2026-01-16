AIM Sports Group Launches AIM+, Bringing AI-Powered Tech to Youth Volleyball

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Seal Beach-headquartered AIM Sports Group, a sports enterprise focused on enhancing youth sports through leagues and national events, sport facility management, and media and technology, is focused on changing the way tech and youth sports converge with its new AIM+ platform.

AIM+ is a first-to-market, fully integrated digital ecosystem designed to revolutionize the youth sports experience for players, coaches, parents, fans and recruiters.

Youth sports represent a $50-billion market, and volleyball stands out as one of the fastest-growing participation sports in the U.S. The explosive rise of youth club volleyball has created a sizable segment of the industry, but rapid growth has outpaced available infrastructure. Clubs, athletes, coaches and parents have had to juggle disconnected tools and a fragmented ecosystem.

AIM+ is the first fully AI-powered platform providing an “all-in-one” ecosystem. The platform’s live streaming and on-demand access provide touchless AI auto-capture of full games, creating highlights and generating verified statistics for every player and team. AIM+’s proprietary ranker system, enormous video database, recruiter-ready player/team profiles, and advanced analytics provide an integrated digital solution, bringing a pro-level technology and media platform to the youth sports market.

“By bringing pro-level digital experiences to volleyball, AIM+ raises the expectations for engagement in all aspects of the sport,” said AIM Sports Group Founder John Gallegos. “For too long, volleyball has lacked the infrastructure and technology that other major sports have enjoyed. AIM+ is here to change that. Bringing a first-of-its-kind tech product offering like AIM+ to this market amplifies our broader goal to empower athletes, coaches, parents and brands, redefining the future of youth sports.”

AIM+ is already being used by the Nike Circuit and has been integrated into the SoCal Cup league and national events. There are also plans to roll out to additional leagues and events throughout 2026 and beyond.

“More than just a stats and video platform, AIM+ is the multifaceted foundation for a new era of youth sports, one that prioritizes accessibility, performance and digital engagement,” added Gallegos. “At our core, AIM Sports Group is about providing opportunities to the next generation of athletes through innovative products and services, and AIM+ brings youth sports the digital infrastructure it deserves, making it easier for players to be seen and improve performance, for clubs to operate and for fans to engage.”

The AIM+ ecosystem empowers every athlete with a shareable profile that updates automatically after competitions and tournaments. Coaches have access to full game films from every match. Parents can revisit highlights and share moments with recruiters and loved ones. Recruiters can dig deeper and see stats, footage and profiles of every athlete being scouted. Club directors can view teams and build a robust digital identity.

