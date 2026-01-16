ZenaTech Acquires L.D. King to Bring AI Drone Solutions to Southern California Engineering

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

ZenaTech, Inc., a technology solution provider specializing in AI drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions, has announced it has completed its 20th acquisition. The most recent acquisition is L.D. King, Inc., a well-established civil engineering and land surveying firm based in Ontario. The move further strengthens ZenaTech’s footprint for drone solutions in one of the most wildfire-sensitive and natural disaster-prone regions in the U.S.

The acquisition also caps a successful first year executing ZenaTech’s ‘Drone as a Service’ expansion strategy to enable drone accessibility at scale for the innovation of legacy, low-tech or manual work. Since January 2025, the company has built a U.S. and global business network, which includes thousands of existing commercial and government client relationships.

“We have exceeded our first-year objectives for Drone as a Service, underscoring both the pace and discipline with which we are scaling our roll-up strategy of multiple industries ripe for drone modernizing, representing significant untapped opportunities for Drone as a Service applications,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech’s CEO. “The global drone services market is growing at over 36% annually and expected to reach $355 billion by 2032, according to Pragma Market Research, creating a substantial long-term opportunity for scalable, recurring revenue. L.D. King’s deep relationships and decades-long operating history provide an ideal platform to deploy our drone-enabled services at scale for existing government and building developer clients. We continue to expand into natural resources management, expanded capabilities for future wildfire management, post-disaster assessments and regional planning activities.”

Founded in 1965, L.D. King, Inc. has served Southern California for more than six decades, with a reputation for quality and long-term client relationships across public works as well as commercial and residential projects. The firm’s multidisciplinary team of licensed professionals delivers comprehensive services, ranging from land surveying and engineering to planning and construction management, addressing the diverse needs of municipal government agencies and private developers.

Over the course of 2025, ZenaTech had been acquiring profitable businesses with an immediate revenue base, while expanding services and cross-selling opportunities, such as data analysis, automating maintenance and new services, like wildfire management, environmental monitoring and power washing, among others. Drone as a Service has now reached 20 acquisitions, ahead of its expected timeline

ZenaTech’s Drone as a Service business platform provides business and government clients with on-demand or subscription-based access to faster and superior drone-based services for a host of surveying, inspection, maintenance, power washing, inventory management and precision agriculture services, without the capital costs or operational burdens of ownership. By acquiring established, profitable service companies currently using low-tech processes and ripe for drone innovation, ZenaTech is building a global, multi-service DaaS network of locations in communities anchored by existing customers and revenue, for next-gen drone integration designed for speed, precision, data and safety benefits. The company is continuing to build its global business and network of locations as well as its integration of drones and new services.

Information for this article was sourced from ZenaTech.