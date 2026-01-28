Micro-Mobility Leader NAVEE Unveils Its Worldwide Intelligent Mobility Vision in Silicon Valley

NAVEE, one of the top three brands for micro-mobility in Europe, recently transformed into a worldwide intelligent mobility brand. The global expansion strategy, that started with the U.S., was announced at a closed-door event at the Computer History Museum in Silicon Valley, on January 23, 2026.

Apart from transcending geographical borders, this strategic pivot also added new physical terrains, water and air mobility solutions, to NAVEE’s former land-only market. It promises the same automotive-grade engineering and AI-powered systems on its upcoming products that were offered on its previous ones.

NAVEE is introducing five products spanning land, human, air and water. All five are designed to break a specific boundary of travel. The first is Space Cube, an AI-enabled spatially transformable trailer designed for outdoor living or mobile workspaces. The second land-based product is Mobi-Energy, the world’s first mobile energy-storage robot for outdoor and emergency use.

The third product, created for outdoor exploration or assisting humans with mobility, is Exo-Fit, a full-terrain intelligent exoskeleton featuring under-clothing wearability, too. The company’s water-based solution is the WaveFly 5X, a smart water-surface flight vehicle designed for recreational purposes. NAVEE also announced a low-altitude intelligent aircraft, EVTOL, for short-distance urban flights.

NAVEE’s strategic transformation

Electric scooters and micro-mobility products were NAVEE’s starting point. It gave the company a real-world scale to refine power systems, safety standards, and user experience in dense cities. By 2026, its engineering capabilities and global operations reached a level where it could responsibly expand. This upgrade reflects that natural evolution toward building a broader intelligent mobility ecosystem. “This event marks a defining moment for NAVEE as we expand our vision beyond land-based micro-mobility,” said Sharon Wang, the Head of NAVEE Global. “We are applying the world’s leading engineering and intelligent systems across every category to create solutions that meet the diverse needs of how people around the world live, work, and play.”

The company became one of the leading names in Europe by focusing on reliability, safety, and real use cases. Its heavy investment in R&D, about 20% of its resources (USD $30 million) in 2025, also ensured long term performance rather than short term wins. That discipline allowed it to scale without compromising trust.

Wang added, “At NAVEE, everything starts with our mission: “Move for More. More for Move”. With our technological moat as the foundation, we consistently embrace challenges and drive innovation. Our ambition is to be the brand that defines the future of human mobility. In this age of AI, integrating intelligent systems into existing, mass-produced categories opens up endless new possibilities for exploration.”

Silicon Valley and the U.S. as the launchpad

NAVEE selection of The Computer History Museum in Silicon Valley is strategic. The company emphasizes how that place represents the birthplace of technological transformation. As one of the world’s most influential mobility, technology and lifestyle markets, the U.S. also sets the pace for how new mobility products are adopted and scaled.

Upon being questioned about entering the U.S. market at a time when it’s highly complex and regulated, Wang said, “Entering before our systems were mature would not have made sense. Today, our products are validated through automotive grade testing and global certifications, and we are ready to invest locally for the long term. The timing aligns with a broader shift toward urban mobility that’s safer and more sustainable.”

NAVEE made it clear that it plans to not just test the U.S. market, but build for it. It is actively investing in local compliance, infrastructure, and partnerships, while aligning its product roadmap with how mobility is regulated and adopted in this country.

NAVEE in Southern California

Southern California’s lifestyle includes everyday outdoor mobility, making NAVEE’s e-scooter lineup a natural fit. It’s convenient, flexible and ideal for point-to-point movement, where parking and traffic are big pain points. And as NAVEE continues expanding from urban mobility into broader smart outdoor mobility solutions, it’s preparing additional concept products designed for more “weekend + outdoor” scenarios, with new releases expected to roll out starting around Q2 of 2026.

For those based in Southern California, the easiest way to shop for NAVEE today is online. NAVEE’s products are available across the U.S. primarily through online channels, including Amazon, the company’s DTC store, walmart.com, and target.com, with more stores to come.

NAVEE’s recent strategic expansion plan is precisely aligned with the philosophy the company has always been guided with, which is to use intelligent technology to create freer and smarter outdoor lifestyles. The U.S. is simply an entry point for global expansion; NAVEE ultimately aims to create reliable, sustainable and emotionally engaging mobility experiences leveraging high-performance engineering and human-centered design thinking.