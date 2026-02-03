Platinum Equity Invests in Tongrun International to Fuel Manufacturing Growth

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Beverly Hills-based private equity investment firm Platinum Equity has made an investment in precision sheet metal contract manufacturing company Tongrun International. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Bonham, Texas, Tongrun provides end-to-end contract manufacturing solutions to blue-chip customers across a diversified mix of high-growth sectors globally. Founder and president of Tongrun, Brandt Strieby, retained a significant equity stake in the business and will continue to lead the company.

“Partnering with Platinum Equity represents an exciting opportunity to double down on our accelerating growth trajectory through a strong, collaborative relationship,” said Strieby, in a statement. “Together, Tongrun and Platinum Equity will drive expansion while maintaining our core focus on manufacturing excellence and unmatched customer service.”

Advertisement

Tongrun specializes in fabricating custom metal products, including cabinets, enclosures and racking solutions for data centers, power generation, telecommunications, medical, gaming, and food and beverage applications. The company offers product design and design-for-manufacturability, precision manufacturing, assembly, kitting and logistics services.

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations. The company’s strategy consists of acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries.

“Tongrun sits at the center of several powerful long-term trends, especially the unprecedented investment in data centers and AI infrastructure,” said Platinum Equity co-president Jacob Kotzubei, in a statement. “Its ability to pair front-end design and prototyping with highly scalable domestic and international manufacturing makes the company an essential partner to the world’s most sophisticated OEMs.”

Advertisement

Information for this article was sourced from Platinum Equity.