ProRata.ai Appoints Michele Tobin as CRO and Peter Sloterdyk as CMO

Los Angeles-based ProRata.ai, a technology company building AI solutions grounded in respect for content creators, has announced two key leadership appointments: Michele Tobin joins as chief revenue officer and Peter Sloterdyk joins as chief marketing officer. Both report to founder and CEO Bill Gross and will serve in the same roles for Gist, a ProRata company that offers a suite of brand visibility products designed to help partner brands and businesses to stand out in the era of generative AI.

Sloterdyk will lead brand development and global growth for ProRata and Gist. He previously served as global CMO at Grindr, where he led global user acquisition and retention, brand and media strategy, creative and content development, and philanthropic initiatives.

Tobin, who most recently served as CEO of streaming art platform Loupe, will spearhead growth for Gist, including advertising, network development, and the engagement and monetization product Gist Answers. The Gist product suite comprises custom AI search and engagement tools, tailored to specific content and enhanced by a library of hundreds of trusted publications.

“Peter and Michele will be instrumental in our evolution as a company, helping us drive growth as we work to create a more fair, equitable and creative AI era,” said Gross. “Peter has a proven track record of scaling brands and building trust, both of which are essential as we seek to build lasting relationships with the publishing community, brand marketers, advertisers and the end users of our technology. For Gist, Michele will help brands amplify their visibility across the AI landscape while addressing the evolving media and publishing revenue challenges, integrating key tools that connect creative, audience engagement, performance and relevance.”

Prior to Grindr, Sloterdyk was Interim CMO at executive assistant pairing platform Athena and global chief marketing & technology officer for Koala, managing global expansion through everything from media, data analytics, and creative strategy to engineering and product development. He also held marketing leadership roles at Netflix, where he oversaw Original Series Marketing across multiple regions.

Tobin, an expert at creating visibility solutions for brands, has a 20-year track record of building and scaling growth and driving partnership strategies for some of the world’s most dynamic consumer tech companies. She built and expanded digital ad businesses at DraftKings, Grindr, Bumble, Rovio and Millennial Media.

“We’re at a specific turning point, when we can collectively champion a spectrum of AI economic opportunity for publishers and content creators, while also attacking the challenge of brand visibility in AI environments that are only becoming more and more prevalent,” said Sloterdyk. “I’m thrilled to be joining a mission-driven company creating unprecedented solutions for brand discoverability, industry transparency and fair use of content.”

“Through an ethos of partnership – powered by industry-first tools and an organization of visionary leaders – the work we do will ensure that brands’ pursuit of visibility in changing AI environments is successful. I’m excited to work with Bill and a team so well-positioned to help partners across every vertical and industry. At Gist, we offer brands groundbreaking solutions, updated standards and an ease of execution in a market moving at incredibly high speeds,” said Tobin.

