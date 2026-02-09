WitnessAI Raises $58M: Sound Ventures Leads Major Round to Scale AI Security

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Mountain View-based AI security and governance company WitnessAI has announced a $58 million funding round led by Los Angeles-based Sound Ventures. The round saw participation from Fin Capital, Qualcomm Ventures, Samsung Ventures and Forgepoint Capital Partners.

The funding will be used to accelerate WitnessAI’s global go-to-market and product expansion. The company also unveiled expanded agentic AI governance capabilities that bring observability and are aimed at helping enterprises monitor AI agents.

“AI workflows are maturing and starting to cross corporate and cloud LLMs and agents,” said Rick Caccia, co-founder and chief executive of WitnessAI, in a statement. “We are the only AI security vendor that can secure every AI interaction, everywhere, with a unified solution. The alternative is trying to stitch together secure workflows using network proxies, firewalls, DLP products and XDR agents. In short, the alternative is a complex mess.”

Founded in 2023 by Rick Caccia and Gil Spencer, the company is incubated and co-led in funding by San Mateo-based Ballistic Ventures. In the past 12 months, WitnessAI reported more than 500% growth in annual recurring revenue and scaled employee headcount by five times, the company said in a statement.

WitnessAI last raised $27.5 million in a Series A funding round in May 2024, co-led by Google Ventures and Ballistic Ventures.

Sound Ventures was founded in 2018 by actor and investor Ashton Kutcher and talent manager and investor Guy Oseary. The firm focuses on early-stage investing, backing companies and supporting go-to-market efforts. It was an early investor in OpenAI, Anthropic and SentinelOne.

“The primary barrier to enterprise AI adoption isn’t tech debt, it’s tech doubt,” said Ashton Kutcher, general partner of Sound Ventures, in a statement. “We are thrilled to support the team as they use this capital to expand into new markets and solidify their position as the leading standard for safe, secure enterprise AI.”

Information for this article was sourced from WitnessAI.