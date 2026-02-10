OpenDrives Secures IAG Capital Funding and Appoints Trevor Morgan as CEO

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

OpenDrives, a Los Angeles-based company focused on high-end video data management and workflow solutions, received new investments from IAG Capital Partners in addition to funding it acquired in previous rounds. The new capital will support OneDrives’ continued strategic market growth as it expands its software platform across media, sports and enterprise video production teams worldwide.

The company’s board has also announced the promotion of its long-time chief operating officer, Trevor Morgan, to chief executive. This leadership transition completes OpenDrives’ three-year evolution from a hardware-centric offering to a pure-play software platform that was built to manage the complex requirements of high-end video data at scale.

“With our business transformation behind us, we are well-positioned to expand the use of the OpenDrives platform to video production professionals across all industries and around the globe – wherever companies struggle with complex video, we are the solution partner of choice,” said Morgan, in a statement.

Advertisement

OpenDrives’ refined strategy gives customers the flexibility to purchase storage hardware from their preferred vendors while still leveraging the company’s world-class software for video data workflow storage management and data services orchestration.

As videos continue to dominate the various communication mediums, the company now allows organizations to reduce data storage costs significantly while minimizing network egress fees and delivering near-zero latency access to massive video libraries. It has also ventured into professional sports and is accelerating adoption among corporate creative and marketing teams producing high-end video content, especially as industry data reveals that video accounts for over 85% of global internet traffic.

In late 2025, OpenDrives finished developing the first version of Astraeus, an innovative, advanced data services platform based on Kubernetes, which extends the capabilities of the company’s flagship Atlas product that is trusted by many of the world’s major broadcasters, professional sports organizations and post-production studios and networks.

Advertisement

Founded in 2011, the company helps organizations manage, move and optimize massive video datasets across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, enabling faster workflows, lower costs and greater creative agility.

Information for this article was sourced from OpenDrives.