PAR Technology to Acquire Bridg for $30M to Unify Guest Data

PAR Technology Corp., a global foodservice technology provider, will acquire substantially all the assets of identity resolution and shopper intelligence platform Los Angeles-based Bridg, a division of Cardlytics Inc., within the first quarter of 2026. The purchase, which is subject to customary closing conditions and purchase price adjustments, is priced at $27.5 million at a minimum and $30 million at a maximum, payable in shares of PAR Technology common stock.

The acquisition is expected to bring immediate differentiated value to the PAR platform, creating one of the industry’s first unified data sets that combines loyalty and non-loyalty transactions. This means retailers, restaurants and CPG companies can activate offers for previously anonymous shoppers and accurately attribute marketing spend, giving brands the ability to see and engage with nearly all of their customers.

“Adding Bridg will propel us toward delivering the industry’s most complete and intelligent platform, built to unlock individual customer connections at scale,” said Savneet Singh, chief executive of PAR Technology, in a statement. “As we connect data seamlessly across every touchpoint, we will redefine what insight-driven execution looks like and empower brands to move faster, operate smarter and achieve stronger profitable growth in a marketplace that will only become more competitive.”

Founded in 1968, PAR Technology is a leading foodservice technology provider focused on providing solutions, like spanning point-of-sale, digital ordering, loyalty, back-office, payments and hardware. It seeks to streamline operations, drive higher engagement and strengthen guest experiences for restaurants and retailers globally.

Bridg was established in 2012 as a unique identity resolution platform that converts transactions into knowable customers by leveraging in-store transaction data and exclusive insight into the offline consumer behavior. It is part of Cardlytics, a media platform that makes commerce smarter and more rewarding.

