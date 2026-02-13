Aeon Nexus Expands West Coast Operations with Strategic New Hub in El Segundo

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Aeon Nexus has announced the expansion of its West Coast operations with a new office located at 101 Continental Boulevard in El Segundo, marking a significant strategic investment in Southern California and the company’s growing national footprint.

Aeon Nexus is a public-sector technology company focused on modernizing legal and justice system operations through secure, scalable and user-centered case management platforms. With deep expertise in legal case management, the company delivers cost-effective, data-driven tools that build on existing technology investments, simplify complex workflows and support fair and effective outcomes for communities across the United States.

“This expansion reflects the continued growth of Aeon Nexus as a national technology company and our long-term commitment to modernizing the criminal justice system,” said Omar Usmani, CEO of Aeon Nexus. “By strengthening our West Coast presence, we’re reinforcing our commitment to public-sector partners and investing for the long term in the people, relationships and infrastructure that support our national mission to deliver smarter, faster, fairer and more accessible justice for everyone.

The company has doubled its square footage in Southern California’s “Silicon Beach,” reinforcing its long-term commitment to the region and to serving a rapidly expanding base of public-sector clients nationwide. The expansion strengthens Aeon Nexus’ operational capacity on the West Coast while supporting new job creation to meet increasing demand for its legal case management solutions. With a larger physical presence and deeper regional roots, Aeon Nexus is well-positioned to deliver even more responsive, high-quality service to customers across the country.

The new El Segundo office is in a Class A building offering a modern, collaborative workplace environment. The property features a dramatic two-story lobby, abundant natural light and floor-to-ceiling glass with panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, the Hollywood Sign and Long Beach. Designed to support innovation and employee well-being, the space reflects Aeon Nexus’ investment in both its people and its long-term growth.

Aeon Nexus currently supports public-sector clients, including the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office, Oregon Department of Justice, Seattle City Attorney’s Office and other agencies across Western states. The El Segundo office enables Aeon Nexus to work more closely with these partners, provide localized support and continue advancing modern, secure and efficient legal case management solutions.

Information for this article was sourced from Aeon Nexus.