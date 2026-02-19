CTA Taps Kinsey Fabrizio as CEO; Gary Shapiro Moves to Executive Chair

The Consumer Technology Association’s Kinsey Fabrizio will take the CEO role on May 1, replacing Gary Shapiro (pictured) who will become executive chair.

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, the powerhouse behind the globally influential CES trade show, has announced a monumental shift in its leadership. Effective May 1, 2026, Kinsey Fabrizio will take the helm as president and chief executive officer, succeeding long-time CEO Gary Shapiro. Shapiro, who has guided the organization for over 35 years, will transition fully into the role of executive chair.

The succession represents both a symbolic passing of the torch as well as a strategic continuation for North America’s largest technology trade association, which currently supports over 18 million American jobs through its diverse membership of startups and global brands.

Fabrizio steps into the CEO role not as an outsider, but as an 18-year CTA veteran who has already left an indelible mark on the organization’s trajectory. Since joining in 2008, she has been instrumental in modernizing the association’s infrastructure and expanding CES’s product categories to reflect a rapidly evolving tech landscape.

Her tenure has paralleled some of the most important B2B tech trends. A recognized pioneer in the digital health sector, Fabrizio created CTA’s Health Division and spearheaded the industry’s first voluntary privacy guidelines for wearable wellness data. She also championed the Video Division’s push for 4K and 8K TV adoption and actively recruited emerging gig-economy platforms into CTA’s fold.

More recently, her leadership has extended to the crucial intersection of technology and policy. In 2025, Fabrizio testified before Congress to advocate for a cohesive federal framework for artificial intelligence, signaling her readiness to navigate the complex regulatory battles that lie ahead for the sector.

“I am grateful for the last 18 years I’ve spent learning from Gary, seeing firsthand how he advocates for our industry, our members, and CES,” Fabrizio said. “I’m excited to take on this new role and appreciate that he will continue to mentor me.”

Shapiro is a leader whose name has become synonymous with consumer tech advocacy. Since taking charge in 1991, Shapiro has transformed the CTA into an independent powerhouse, expanding its membership, revenue, and assets tenfold.

Under his stewardship, CES evolved into the largest annual trade show in the U.S., cementing its status as the ultimate proving ground for partnerships and global innovation. Beyond the exhibition floor, Shapiro has also been a fierce policy advocate. He served as the leading voice in landmark tech battles ranging from the Betamax case to the defeat of SOPA/PIPA, championed the transition to HDTV, and helped craft foundational internet commerce laws.

Shapiro’s tenure is defined by his push to position technology as a global force for good. In 2023, he announced technology as the eighth pillar of the United Nations’ Human Security for All (HS4A) campaign. Internally, he championed corporate social responsibility (CSR) by establishing the CTA Foundation for aging populations.

In his new capacity as executive chair, Shapiro will continue leading the Executive Board, advocating for innovation and serving as a key spokesperson.

For the broader tech industry, the CTA will continue to advocate for next generation of stable, forward-looking leadership. With Fabrizio’s deep expertise in emerging technologies and Shapiro’s continued strategic oversight, the organization is uniquely positioned to guide the tech sector through its next wave of disruption.