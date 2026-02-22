What’s New in Technology and How Will It Shape Business Moving Forward?

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

As 2026 kicked off, so did the annual CES event, which this year stood out as more than a trade show for “fun” and unusual tech. Perhaps more than ever before, it served as a launching pad for devices and innovations that are genuinely poised to impact businesses.

CES’ global innovation stage in particular drew unprecedented interest from businesses with historically large crowds, according to CTA. New tech was previewed that could redefine what’s possible across every industry, and revealing how tech shapes every part of our lives at work and at home.

CES this year welcomed more than 148,000 attendees from around the globe, including some 6900 media. More than 55% of CES attendees were senior-level executives, reinforcing the event’s status as a premier gathering for industry leaders and decision-makers. CES 2026 moved from theory to the practical application of how technology is integrating seamlessly into our lives and work. With more than 4100 exhibitors, including some 1200 startups, CES 2026 highlighted technology that is solving some of the world’s greatest challenges. The future is no longer arriving; it is here – and CES 2026 is where it was deployed across 2.6 million net square feet of exhibit space.

“CES is the world’s most powerful proving ground for innovation,” said Gary Shapiro, Executive Chair and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), which owns and produces CES. “CES is more than a showcase; it’s where technology meets community, business, and policy. Global leaders, startups, and policymakers came together to highlight technologies that will define the next decade of economic growth and competitiveness.”

“The innovation unveiled at this year’s event spanned AI, quantum, mobility, robotics, health, and so much more, underscoring CES as the global stage where bold ideas move from vision to reality.”

The world is shifting from digital transformation to intelligent transformation, with AI fundamentally reshaping enterprise operations, worker roles, and everyday life. Already, AI is driving significant gains in productivity, customer experience, and healthcare outcomes. AI is evolving across multiple frontiers, including digital twins, agentic AI, vertical AI, industrial AI, and physical AI in robotics. CES exhibitors who drew large crowds for their intelligent-centric innovations included: AMD, DEEPX, Lenovo, LG Electronics, NVIDIA, NXP Semiconductors, Omi, PLAUD Inc., Samsung Electronics, Soundhound AI, TCL, and XREAL.

Another innovation topic that received a great deal of attention at this year’s event was energy. CES 2026 showcased next-gen energy solutions that can transform mobility, industry, and homes. Battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cells, plug-in hybrids, and extended-range EVs were featured across everything from e-bikes to heavy-duty construction and agricultural vehicles. Beyond transportation, breakthroughs in large-scale and residential battery energy storage, smart home energy management devices, and portable power systems are strengthening grid reliability and meeting rising demand. There is also an expansion in solar, small modular nuclear reactors, and nuclear fusion. Exhibitors sharing new energy-related technology included Donut Lab, Evotrex, Flint Paper Battery, Jackery, Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), SPOG Trailers, Stryten Energy, and Superheat.

Enterprise technology now depends on foundational capabilities such as 5G, cloud, cybersecurity, robotics, and AI, which have become essential for competing in the modern economy. At CES 2026, the full enterprise stack was on display, including chips, edge computing, mobile technologies, and enterprise XR that strengthen collaboration, improve productivity, and extend digital capabilities across workforces and industrial settings. Exhibitors included Amazon Ring, Cerence AI, Qualcomm, Siemens, and Wisdomain Mobility.

Innovation isn’t limited to the road. Agriculture, construction, and industrial technology are rapidly evolving as automation, electrification, and AI makes farms and worksites safer, cleaner, and more sustainable.

Robotics descended upon CES 2026 as “physical AI,” turning breakthroughs in artificial intelligence into adaptable machines capable of delivering complex real-world outcomes. Innovation is accelerating through analytical AI, which enables robots to process more data and make smarter decisions, and generative AI, which powers simulation-based training so robots learn through virtual experience rather than rigid programming. Humanoid robots are emerging as a major frontier, moving from single-task roles toward collaborative assistants, while robotics overall is expanding across home, industrial, medical, supply chain, and mobility applications to improve safety, efficiency, and workforce resilience.

Exhibitors sharing next-gen robotics tech included Hyundai, Primech AI, Richtech Robotics, Sharpa, Tuya, Yarbo International Inc., and YuShu Technology Co., Ltd. (Unitree).

Wearables also continue to grow in value across health, fitness, accessibility, and entertainment, driven by momentum in smart and AR glasses as well as expanding smartwatch and smart ring markets. At CES 2026, the latest smart glasses evolved with generative AI voice interfaces for hands-free daily use, plus features like real-time translation, recording, and even QR payments. Health-focused wearables are also gaining traction, ranging from earbuds pursuing FDA approval for over-the-counter hearing aid capabilities to advanced ECG smartwatches and increasingly capable smart rings. These devices are seeing wider adoption, with doctors beginning to recommend them for tracking meaningful wellness data.

Siemens AG President and CEO, Roland Busch, unveiled technologies to accelerate the industrial AI revolution. NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang joined Busch on stage to expand their partnership to build the industrial AI operating system. Siemens launched Digital Twin Composer software to power the industrial metaverse at scale.

Athina Kanioura, CEO, Latin America and Global Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer of PepsiCo discussed how PepsiCo uses the Digital Twin Composer software to simulate upgrades to its facilities in the U.S. with plans to scale globally. Siemens highlighted new technologies for accelerating drug discovery, autonomous driving, and shop floor efficiency. In manufacturing, Siemens announced a collaboration to bring Industrial AI to Meta Ray-Ban AI Glasses.

Jason Calacanis, Entrepreneur, Angel Investor, and Co-Host of the All-In podcast, alongside Bob Sternfels, Global Managing Partner at McKinsey & Company, and Hemant Taneja, CEO of General Catalyst, explored how AI is reshaping strategy, investment, and innovation, offering candid insights into the opportunities and challenges ahead for businesses navigating this technological shift. The keynote was a live taping of the All-In podcast.

Lenovo made a bold statement bringing its Tech World experience inside the iconic Sphere in Las Vegas. Lenovo Chairman and CEO, Yuanqing Yang, delivered a fully immersive showcase centered on AI and real-world applications, with leaders from AMD, FIFA, Intel, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, and Sphere joining him throughout the presentation. Plus, he announced a new artificial intelligence platform, Lenovo Qira, and unveiled several new devices including ThinkPads in the Aura edition portfolio and Motorola’s first folding phone that opens like a book, the Razr Fold.

Caterpillar CEO Joe Creed took the stage with a message that the company isn’t just about heavy machinery anymore — it’s going high-tech. His keynote painted a bold picture of Caterpillar’s future, where advanced technologies are redefining construction and equipment. Creed announced the Cat AI Assistant, making it easier for customers to buy, maintain, manage, and operate their equipment. The launch redefines how work gets done by combining data, AI, and heavy equipment to help customers improve productivity, efficiency, and safety.

It’s clear that the engineers and inventors have been hard at work developing new tech that will potentially change business across virtually every vertical.