One Factory, Any Product – How Torrance’s Divergent Technologies is Printing a Bold Future

Divergent offers a next generation digital manufacturing platform in Southern California, creating everything from rockets to rocket-fast supercars

Digital manufacturing and factories-as-a-service may sound like a futuristic dream, but for Lukas Czinger, president and chief executive officer of Torrance-based Divergent Technologies Inc., a decade of technological development has the 500-person strong company primed to scale its platform that utilizes 3D printing for automotive and aerospace parts.

“One factory, any product – faster, better and cheaper,” said Czinger. “Our factory-as-a-service model combines flexibility and extreme speed with a per unit cost that is actually more attractive, or at cost parity, with the industrial high-rate casting traditional version. We take a complex set of requirements and engineer that system very quickly to produce the first unit within weeks.”

Cost savings and improved manufacturing have drawn strong interest from the U.S. government, which has sought to award defense contracts to a new wave of domestic startups that have potential to build fleets of drones and other advanced weapons. Warfare has changed, and modern conflicts have led to billions of dollars of investment. Southern California companies secured more than $17 billion in venture funding last year, with a majority going to the hard tech sector, according to data from PitchBook.

At Divergent, manufacturing is offered as a service model, which allows aerospace contractors and automotive manufacturers to develop products without the high upfront infrastructure costs associated with traditional methods. Divergent does not license its technology or software. It offers manufacturing on a per unit basis with a low initiation fee.

The Czinger 21c supercar is created in part by Divergent 3D printed parts. (Photo by Varon Panganiban)

The company expanded into the aerospace and defense sector three years ago and now has contracts with more than 15 prime contractors including Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and General Atomics, as well as mid-sized companies and startups. It also operates as a tier-one supplier for more than ten vehicle models including Aston Martin, McLaren and Bugatti.

Over the next three years, Czinger projects about 70% of revenue from aerospace contracts and 30% from the automotive sector. The company’s expansion into unmanned vehicles has led to significant revenue growth, with 2025 revenue up more than five times compared with 2024.

In September, it raised $290 million in a Series E round at a $2.3 billion valuation. The round was led by Rochefort Asset Management and consists of $250 million in equity capital and $40-million in debt capital. To date, the company has raised more than $1 billion.

CEO Lukas Czinger next to the machinery that can create just about anything. (Photo by Varon Panganiban)

All in the Family

The company was founded by Lukas Czinger’s father, Kevin Czinger, who is still involved with the company and serves as its executive chairman. During its startup era, Lukas Czinger was one of the first employees at the company and is credited as a co-founder.

Kevin was an entrepreneur who changed jobs – and locations – frequently, which Lukas attributes, giving him a head start in life. At 14, he even spent a summer interning at an auto parts supplier in China (with supervision from the company’s owner).

“Moving six or seven times by the time I got to high school taught me about how to understand different types of people. After seeing my reflection in many, many different people’s eyes and different environments, I had a better understanding of myself than most at my age,” he said.

He attended Yale, where he planned to study art, but he refocused on engineering, which he attributed to his love for all things automotive. He loved cars as a child and modified a Mitsubishi Evo as a teenager. He was also interested in business, interning with hedge funds in New York City.

“I was really interested in understanding what made a great company. Why is it investable and how is it valued? The best VC investors are kind of contrarians. They’re seeing something earlier, different than others, and they’re putting money behind their idea. And if they do it right, their money multiplies many times over,” said Czinger.

He had a full-time role at an investment bank post-college, but quit to take a “big bet” on his father’s fledgling startup Divergent. His diverse background helped the company in its financing efforts as he was able to explain both technical aspects and the unit economics.

As an early employee, Lukas Czinger had an integral role building engineering and other teams alongside his father, with whom he has a close relationship. He led the company’s automation robotics team, and then moved to the role of VP of manufacturing. From there, he expanded to the rest of the tech stack that included the software and 3D printing teams. He hired most of the people in those roles as well as the division leadership.

“My father had this idea late enough in life where we got to start on similar timelines. He was young enough and I was just barely old enough. We went from Series A to Series E together. He took the lead on the first three rounds and then I was in a leadership role for later rounds,” said Czinger.

Various automotive parts after additive material “3D printing” (Photo by Varon Panganiban)

A Factory at Your Service

Divergent’s Torrance factory is a vertically integrated additive manufacturing facility. It utilizes proprietary software and hardware in a tech stack it developed at the cost of hundreds of millions of dollars and has more than 600 patents.

The Torrance factory contains a lab where it creates chemical formulas for its powdered aluminum alloys and other metals used in the printing process. Those alloys are then used in the company’s onsite 3D printers where the powder is melded together layer by layer with very little waste. Any unused powder goes back into the supply.

The parts are completed to any specifications. Finishing could include a dip in the on-site, fully automated anodizing bath, which treats the parts electrochemically to make them harder and more wear resistant. An array of robotic assembly arms assembles parts into the complete structure.

The 3D printers can switch between different products through software changes and do not need hardware modifications, alternating between auto parts and aerospace parts without any downtime and operating 24 hours a day. Divergent introduced more than 200 new aerospace and defense parts during the first half of 2025, which brought its total to more than 600 unique parts across industries.

The company employs about 500 people, including its sister company Czinger Vehicles. Their production street-legal hypercar, the 21C, set five track records in California last year while driving between the courses on public roads. The car heavily utilizes the parent company’s 3D printed parts, from suspension to the steering wheel.

(Photo by Varon Panganiban) Options at the Czinger showroom.

Advantages and Challenges

Automotive parts go through a rigorous testing process and parts used for aircraft, drones and other technology require approvals from government regulators that can take years. 3D printing helps reduce development time, but it also has more room for error than traditional processes – it can be affected by external factors like climate, which could make replicating the Torrance location challenging.

“You can have great savings if you can 3D print aerospace structures and optimize them to make them lighter. It’s a huge performance benefit because you can go farther with the same amount of fuel or carry more payloads. That’s why people are so excited,” said Dr. Satyandra K. Gupta, professor of aerospace and mechanical engineering and computer science at the USC Viterbi School of Engineering. He is also the founding director of the Center for Advanced Manufacturing at USC.

“The challenge has been making sure that the part can be certified for aerospace-grade certification. Certification is a long, complicated process. That’s why technology adoption has been slow,” he added.

Other companies have raised capital and are investing heavily in additive manufacturing. Torrance-based Hadrian aims to develop fully autonomous factories and raised capital in January that valued that company at $1.6 billion. Hawthorne-based Freeform was founded in 2023 as a metal 3D printing company by former executives and engineers from SpaceX. Its investors include Nvidia Corp.’s NVentures fund and Boeing Co.’s AE Ventures.

Czinger automotive functions as a sister company to Divergent, with cars assembled by hand on-site. (Photo by Varon Panganiban)

These companies and others are focused on scaling operations quickly to meet the manufacturing needs of the defense, automotive and other hard tech industries. For Divergent, that means replicating its Torrance factory and placing several dozen into operation around the world over the next decade so they can continue to hold the majority of the market.

“Scale is a huge differentiator right now and we’re going to spread these factories out to be closer to our prime and government customers,” said Czinger. “We’re forming this manufacturing layer as a service that they can all access to build their prototypes and run