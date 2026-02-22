Out-of-the-Box AI: Innovative Applications Disrupt Unexpected Industries

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Resemble AI Raises $13 Million from Sony Innovation Fund, Okta Ventures and Others to Tackle AI-Generated Threats as Deepfake Cyberattacks Surge

Resemble AI, a unique platform designed to secure enterprise generative AI from creation to distribution, has announced a $13 million strategic investment round. The round includes participation from Berkeley Frontier Fund, Comcast Ventures, Craft Ventures, Gentree Fund, Google’s AI Futures Fund, IAG Capital Partners, Javelin Venture Partners, KDDI Open Innovation Fund, Okta Ventures, Sony Innovation Fund, Taiwania Capital and Ubiquity Ventures. To date, the company has raised $25 million in venture funding.

Bad actors are using generative AI to create deepfakes that are nearly impossible to detect from authentic content. As a result, organizations face mounting pressure to verify digital content authenticity and protect against threats from disinformation to fraud. Deepfake-related fraud caused $1.56 billion in losses in 2025 alone, and it is predicted generative AI could enable U.S. fraud losses of $40 billion by 2027.

Resemble AI’s real-time verification technology defends against deepfake threats targeting both humans and AI agents. The company’s latest strategic investment round will accelerate global expansion of its AI detection platform, which includes DETECT-3B Omni, an enterprise-grade deepfake detection model with 98% detection accuracy across more than 38 languages; and Resemble Intelligence, a newly launched platform delivering enhanced explainability for multimodal and AI-generated analysis powered by Google Gemini 3.

“The backing of our strategic investors highlights the critical need for a real-time AI verification platform,” said Zohaib Ahmed, co-founder and CEO of Resemble AI. “Our extensive generative AI expertise enables us to stay ahead of attacks with instant detection, and this funding scales our capabilities worldwide so organizations can protect their people, brand and revenue from deepfake threats of any type, including audio, video, still images and text.”

“Resemble AI is a forward-thinking company shaping the future of responsible AI,” said Jonathan Silber, co-founder and director of Google’s AI Futures Fund. “By integrating Gemini into its deepfake detection system, Resemble AI is helping bring clearer, factual context to generative content and bridging the gap between powerful AI creation tools and the trust the world needs to use them.”

“The rapid improvements of Generative AI spawn new threats for enterprises and institutions to determine what is genuine and authentic,” said Austin Noronha, managing director, Sony Ventures – U.S. “Resemble AI is addressing this critical cybersecurity need with an elegant solution offering strengthened trust, transparency, and safety spanning audio and visual deepfake detection across multiple foundational models. We look forward to working with the team as they advance their mission on ensuring the safe and secure deployment of AI.”

Resemble AI’s 2026 Deepfake Threat Predictions

As a part of its ongoing monitoring of deepfake-related attacks, Resemble AI has shared a series of predictions and recommendations around the 2026 deepfake threat landscape.

Deepfake Detection May Become Mandatory for Official Video Conferencing: Following multiple government officials being targeted in 2025, it is only a matter of time before governments mandate real-time deepfake detection on official video calls. This would represent a $500 million procurement opportunity and would establish the government sector as the fastest-growing segment for detection technology.

Readiness Becomes the Ultimate Competitive Edge: With sweeping AI regulations taking effect around the globe, organizations that embed real-world training, proactive governance and compliance into their infrastructure will pull ahead. Readiness won’t just protect organizations. It will differentiate, defining who leads and who gets left behind in the era of generative AI.

Identity Becomes the Frontline of AI Security: Every major AI threat now ties back to identity. Organizations that apply zero trust and least-privilege principles to every human and machine identity will be the ones that stay protected, compliant and competitive.

Corporate Deepfake Insurance Premiums Are Poised to Rise: With 363 business or corporate incidents in 2025 and high-profile financial-sector losses, insurers may raise cyber-insurance premiums. Companies without deployed deepfake detection would face higher rates or policy denials.