Prometheus Group Acquires Frontline Workforce Platform Webalo

North Carolina-based software company Prometheus Group has acquired Los Angeles-based AI-connected frontline workforce platform Webalo. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Prometheus Group highlighted the combination of two complementary AI-powered technologies to create a digital execution platform that connects what happens on the plant floor directly to planning, execution, compliance and enterprise decision-making. Webalo will serve as the frontline digital capture layer with AI-powered digital workflows, while Prometheus Group will provide the execution and intelligence layer, turning frontline data into prioritized actions, planned work and enterprise-wide insight.

“From day one, Webalo was built to empower frontline teams and make their work visible, actionable and valuable to the enterprise,” said Peter Price, co-founder and chief executive of Webalo, in a statement. “By joining Prometheus Group, we are giving customers a seamless path from frontline data capture to planning, execution, analytics and compliance.”

Founded in 2000 by Price, Webalo is an AI-enabled software platform that digitizes tasks and activities for frontline workers, providing real-time operational visibility and driving process optimization and improvement across all areas of business operations.

Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., Prometheus Group provides enterprise asset management solutions that integrate with enterprise resource planning systems. It delivers an AI-enhanced, integrated platform that enables frontline operations teams by unifying dynamic asset intelligence, data and workflow automation.

“Webalo extends the Prometheus-AI platform with an AI-powered frontline data capture layer that integrates directly into digital workflows. Together, we help customers capture data at the point of work, turn issues into action and gain real-time visibility into performance, compliance and risk,” said Eric Huang, chief executive of Prometheus Group, in a statement.

Information for this article was sourced from Prometheus Group.