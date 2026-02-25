James Harris Launches Breezy: The Ultimate AI Real Estate OS

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Breezy Founder & CEO, James Harris (Hand-out/Breezy)

Top-producing residential real estate agent James Harris, Afterplay co-founders and seasoned technology entrepreneurs Nick Molnar and Anthony Eisen, and leading venture capitalists the Khalili Brothers have launched Breezy, an AI operating system built exclusively for residential real estate professionals. The platform targets the $500 billion residential real estate services industry by bringing AI-powered workflows and client-ready tools to professional sectors.

Breezy raised an oversubscribed $10 million pre-seed led by Ribbit Capital, a global investment firm known for backing founders who challenge the status quo, and Fifth Wall, among many others. It plans to use the capital to strengthen its product and data foundation, expand engineering and design teams, and invest in security, go-to markets and brokerage-wide rollout readiness.

“AI is transforming every corner of the built world and residential real estate agents are no exception,” said Brendan Wallace, chief executive and investment officer of Fifth Wall, in a statement. “With over two million residential agents in the U.S. alone and nearly 20 million globally, this is one of the largest professional categories on the planet and among the most underserved by technology.”

Advertisement

As part of its commitment to give back to agents control of their time and deal flow, Breezy is launching Underbuilt, a proprietary data platform that reveals the true building potential of residential properties. The platform has been incubated by Harris for the past two years inside his own real estate practice, developed alongside his active brokerage work and redefined through continuous use across live client engagements.

Founded in early 2024, Breezy is an AI workspace developed to turn weeks of administrative work into seconds by pairing lived-in workflow design with AI precision.

Information for this article was sourced from Breezy.