Beating Third-Party Fees: Curate’s $10M Funding for Commission-Free Restaurant Delivery

Los Angeles-based Curate Technologies, a hospitality platform powering instant white-labeled mobile ordering and loyalty experiences, has raised $10 million in a new round of funding led by Kirk Brown, co-founder of ZoomInfo. Additional investors include K5 Global, a venture capital firm co-founded by Michael Kives and Bryan Baum, and individual investors including NFL wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and Carl Cheng, founder of Pieology. The new capital will be used to fund the curation and upscaling of the no-download Apple App Clips, a website customers can access and order from instantly using any link, QR code or tap.

“Restaurants do not have an ordering problem; they have an adoption problem,” said Grant Russell, chief executive and co-founder of Curate, in a statement. “App Clips remove the restaurant industry’s biggest point of friction and help restaurants convert significantly more guests into loyalty members. Our AI marketing then works to turn these loyalty members into regulars, driving repeat business.”

According to Curate’s analysis, less than 5% of all restaurant delivery orders are commission-free and guests often default to marketplace apps despite higher costs for restaurants and customers. The company created a solution where customers have commission-free direct ordering for delivery while restaurants gain access to an AI-powered marketing engine that tracks purchase behavior and optimizes campaigns across SMS, email and push.

Over the past year, Curate has expanded its footprint significantly, partnering with a growing roster of restaurant brands across fast casual, QSR and multi-unit concepts. The company has emerged as a trusted solution for brands seeking clarity, control and consistent results, with customers seeing commission-free delivery orders increasing around thrice on average.

Founded in 2021, Curate helps reduce reliance on third-party marketplaces and the delivery commissions that can reach 20-30% by shifting demand to first-party channels. It combines ordering, loyalty, guest analytics and an AI-powered marketing engine across SMS, email and push to help restaurants capture more guests into loyalty, drive repeat visits and own the customer relationship.

Information for this article was sourced from Curate Technologies.