Largo Acquires E-Poll Market Research to Expand Global AI Analytics

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Los Angeles-based full-service consumer research firm E-Poll Market Research announced that it has been acquired by Switzerland-based AI analytics company Largo. The acquisition comes as Largo expands into international markets and will establish its presence in the United States under the banner Largo US. Largo US will offer E-Poll’s flagship product suite, E-Score research database, which measures audience perception of celebrities, brands, characters and television programs.

“Entertainment and brand marketing is a global business, and the acquisition by Largo fulfills my vision of expanding E-Poll’s unique and powerful data set where it allows our experience to aid businesses in full end-to-end strategies,” said Gerry Philpott, founder of E-Poll, in a statement.

Through its integration with Largo, E-Score will evolve into a predictive decision-making tool designed to help clients model outcomes, optimize strategies and reduce risk before committing marketing spend, content investment or talent decisions, E-Poll said in a statement. The combined platform will also allow E-Poll to scale its celebrity, brand and IP measurement methodologies into international markets.

Advertisement

E-Poll was founded in 1997 by Gerry Philpott and has a client base spanning major studios, networks, media agencies, broadcasters and brands. Its entertainment-native research expertise measures audiences’ emotional connection to talent, characters, franchises and content.

Operationally, E-Poll will continue to operate as a standalone brand while being integrated into Largo’s digital ecosystem. Gerry Philpott will head the Largo US operation as its executive vice president, with E-Poll’s senior leadership stepping into expanded Largo US roles to ensure continuity for existing clients.

Founded in 2020 by Sami Arpa and Vassilis Kalofolias, Largo is backed by Sylvester Stallone and Thomas Tippl, and acquired London-based market research technology and consultancy QuMind in August 2025.

Advertisement

“We’re excited to be joining forces with E-Poll, who share our vision for redefining the future of data-backed market intelligence,” said Sami Arpa, chief executive and co-founder of Largo, in a statement. “We want to enable our clients to move faster and smarter from creative spark to market execution with united workflows, dynamic insight generation and significantly improved accuracy.”

Information for this article was sourced from E-Poll Market Research.