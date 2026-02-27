RAD Intel Launches RAD Amplify and Lickly Under New Holding Company

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

AI platform-led structure to fuel vertical expansion, future acquisitions and the launch of two standalone businesses, RAD Amplify and Lickly

Los Angeles-based RAD Intel, a leader in AI-driven marketing intelligence, has announced the formalization of a new holding company structure to support rapid expansion, future acquisitions and the launch of two standalone operating businesses, RAD Amplify and Lickly. The move comes as global ad spend surpasses $1 trillion annually, and industry estimates suggest roughly 40% of that spend is lost to inefficiency, primarily driven by decisions made too late in the planning cycle.

Under the new structure, RAD Intel will operate as the parent company and centralized home of its core AI-driven platform and long-term roadmap. Newly formed subsidiaries RAD Amplify and Lickly will serve distinct market segments under dedicated leadership while sharing core technology, intelligence and governance – RAD Amplify as RAD Intel’s proven and continued managed services and enterprise execution arm and Lickly as a new self-serve SaaS offering that brings enterprise-grade capabilities to mid-market teams.

“AI is fundamentally changing how marketing works,” said Jeremy Barnett, co-founder and CEO of RAD Intel. “As creation, targeting and optimization become automated, volume goes up but clarity doesn’t. We’re focused on businesses with real traction – strong founders, repeatable demand and clear economics – where adding an intelligence layer can materially improve how they go to market. Formalizing this structure lets us scale what already works and support multiple operating models without losing focus.”

Advertisement

RAD Amplify will be led by recently appointed CEO Rick Song, with president Emily Duban continuing to drive enterprise adoption. Song brings more than 25 years of experience across digital, media and technology, including leadership roles at Nielsen, Microsoft, iHeartMedia and Rocket Fuel. Most recently, he led Brand Innovators Strategy Group, where RAD Intel was a strategic partner and consistently surfaced in conversations with brands and agencies seeking earlier, more defensible GTM decisions. An early investor in RAD Intel, Song now steps in to lead RAD Amplify as a standalone business built on the same platform he watched improve enterprise environments.

Across enterprise teams and agencies, the shared intelligence layer is used to strengthen campaigns before they go live.

“Much of the industry is still making significant decisions based on static dashboards and historical reports,” said Erin Lanuti, a principal at Vecrin and former chief innovation officer at Omnicom PR Group. “The challenge is that audiences don’t behave in quarters. They evolve in real time, often post by post. Strategy built on legacy data inevitably falls behind behavior. RAD Amplify was designed to address that gap, delivering real-time, post-level intelligence that reflects how audiences are actually engaging today, not how they engaged last quarter.”

Advertisement

The holding company structure follows accelerated enterprise and agency adoption of RAD Intel’s platform, which has expanded from targeted pilots into embedded and white-labeled usage across multi-departmental global teams. Over the past 12 months, the company has more than doubled sales contracts and scaled usage across complex GTM programs, prompting leadership to formalize a structure capable of supporting more than one operating business.

In parallel, mid-market teams are now using Lickly to accelerate creator discovery and align outreach with the audiences that matter most. “Before Lickly, we relied on manual research to find and manage influencers,” said Kellee Khalil, CMO of EnergyX and Lickly customer. “Within minutes of onboarding, we had a ranked view of our top performers and a clear set of high-fit creators inside the communities that actually shape our reputation. The depth of real-time audience insight makes it easier to see where trust is strongest and where to lean in, which is already elevating the impact and authenticity of our marketing programs.”

With RAD Amplify and Lickly operating under dedicated leadership, RAD Intel’s parent company focus shifts to scaling the platform, strengthening standards and supporting new business formation and future acquisitions. The structure is designed to preserve speed at the operating company level while maintaining consistency in how the portfolio communicates, measures and scales go-to-market programs.

Information for this article was sourced from RAD Intel.