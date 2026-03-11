Zeitview Funding: $60M to Revolutionize the AI Inspection Platform

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Zeitview, a Santa Monica-based provider of visual AI for critical infrastructure, raised a $60 million equity investment led by Climate Investment, with participation from Valor Equity Partners, Union Square Ventures, Upfront Ventures, Euclidean Capital, Energy Transition Ventures, Hearst Ventures and Y Combinator. The funding is set to accelerate Zeitview’s AI-powered inspection platform.

“The critical infrastructure that powers the global economy faces a perfect storm of rising danger, strain and cost,” said Zeitview founder and chief executive Dan Burton in a statement. “With this capital, Zeitview will accelerate our buildout of visual AI that is instant, predictive and unlimited, and increase investment in our insights software platform to support our customers across their critical infrastructure assets throughout their lifecycle anywhere in the world.”

Zeitview’s software serves multiple critical infrastructure categories, including solar, wind, utilities, properties and telecom, allowing it to be a sole partner for asset owners operating across different sectors. It improves inspection times and cost requirements while addressing challenges posed by shortages in skilled labor and increased inspection frequencies.

“We are excited to be adding Zeitview to this group to support its next stage of growth,” said Patrick Yip, managing director and head of Growth Equity at Climate Investment, in a statement. “The investment will help accelerate deployment of Zeitview’s platform across its current infrastructure categories, while allowing for expansion into new markets through Climate Investment’s unique global network of investors, many of which are already customers.”

Founded in 2014, Zeitview specializes in AI-powered drone inspections and asset intelligence for renewable energy and infrastructure. It rebranded from its previous name, DroneBase, in 2023, marking its transition from just drone photography to full-service, AI-driven asset inspection and analysis.

Climate Investment, a London-based company established in 2017 by members of the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative, invests in the technologies underpinning the next generation of global infrastructure, with focus on underinvested, high-emission sectors.

Information for this article was sourced from Zeitview.