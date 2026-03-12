AGI and Snapdragon Partner to Bring Autonomous Agentic AI to Edge Devices

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

AGI’s hybrid agent architecture, combined with Snapdragon platforms, can deliver private, on-device AI that can operate any app autonomously

AGI, Inc., an AI neolab building on-device intelligence for any device, has announced a collaboration to optimize AGI’s agent technology for devices powered by Snapdragon platforms. AGI’s agent stack can now be leveraged for computer-uses and mobile-uses to AI smartphones, PCs and next-gen AI-native devices with a roadmap toward full on-device intelligence.

For device manufacturers, this makes agentic capabilities part of their device platform itself. Third-party app developers will be able to access agent capabilities natively through Snapdragon, without requiring app-level integrations. The AGI Platform enables agents (like the recent OpenClaw project) that are fully secure, private and work directly on the phones and laptops that people already use.

Under the collaboration, AGI will optimize its models and action execution for Snapdragon processors, moving towards full on-device processing. AGI’s tech can see the device screen, understand context and take actions across any application without needing app-specific APIs or integrations, commonly referred to as “computer-use.”

“Qualcomm Technologies shares our conviction that the path to ubiquitous intelligence is through private and personalized on-device AI. We’re building toward a future where your AI doesn’t just talk to you, it acts for you, privately and intelligently,” said Div Garg, CEO and co-founder of AGI, Inc.

“Agentic AI represents the next evolution of on-device intelligence, where AI can understand context and take action autonomously while remaining private and secure,” stated Vinesh Sukumar, VP, product management and head of Gen AI/ML, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “With AGI’s optimization of its agent stack for Snapdragon platforms, we’re enabling powerful, energy-efficient, agentic, on-device and hybrid experiences that work across applications and bring truly personalized AI directly to smartphones, PCs and AI-native devices.”

The AGI platform is available now to select partners.

AGI’s agent stack, optimized for Snapdragon platforms, is expected to be available to device partners soon.

Information for this article was sourced from AGI, Inc.