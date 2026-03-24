Pado AI Secures $6M to Revolutionize AI Workload Orchestration in Data Centers

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Pado AI Orchestration Inc., a Malibu-based workload orchestration venture launched by LG NOVA, raised $6 million in seed funding led by NovaWave Capital, an LG NOVA-supported fund. Pado is a software product that leverages AI and machine learning to orchestrate power, compute and cooling infrastructure for data centers in order to improve operational efficiency.

“We are looking at an opportunity to connect hardware verticals,” said Wannie Park, chief executive and co-founder of Pado AI. “There are thousands of data centers in the U.S. that are grid-connected. We work with those legacy data centers to drive business by unleashing more compute power.”

The company operates as a subsidiary of the South Korean global conglomerate. It will utilize the funding to advance initiatives within product delivery and global market growth within the mid-market colocation data center segment. The technology allows for an increase in density by placing workloads where thermal headroom exists and enables intelligently triggered energy storage during high-price demand for power.

Advertisement

The software can impact existing data center operations without a major investment in new hardware or greater power requirements. As investment in data center buildout continues to grow, power consumption and grid impact continue to be primary constraints. In cities such as Los Angeles, new data center construction has been halted due to the strong demands for power by these facilities. Other constraints include water usage for cooling the buildings.

Park joined LG and incubated the idea with the intention of spinning out the company. It has the ability to work with many different data center operators because it is not exclusive to LG.

“Pado is a catalyst for the data center market’s growth, and we’re excited to continue supporting the team’s mission to ensure infrastructure can adapt to power constraints while supporting ongoing AI innovation,” said Ali Diallo, founding managing partner of NovaWave Capital, in a statement.

Advertisement

Information for this article was sourced from Pado AI.