Sprinklr and CreatorIQ Announce Strategic Partnership for Unified Social Marketing

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Sprinklr, the AI-native platform for Unified Customer Experience Management (Unified-CXM), and Culver City-headquartered CreatorIQ, the global operating system for creator-led growth, announced a strategic partnership and integrated solution connecting creator intelligence with enterprise social systems to help enterprise brands integrate, measure and scale creator marketing alongside their broader social and marketing strategies.

As social media ecosystems grow more complex, enterprises face increasing pressure to unify measurement across creator, paid and owned social channels. Performance data, however, remains somewhat fragmented across tools, limiting visibility into how creator and social investments drive revenue and growth. At the same time, creator marketing continues to accelerate. Average investment increased 171% year-over-year in 2025, and more than half of marketers use creator content in paid and organic channels.

Sprinklr and CreatorIQ’s new partnership aims to deliver an integrated solution and a connected operating model for enterprise marketing – linking creator intelligence, social media management and paid amplification within a unified ecosystem. The Creator Graph, CreatorIQ’s proprietary intelligence infrastructure that processes 123 million creator posts per day, will feed directly into Sprinklr’s enterprise social media reporting environment, enabling brands to assess creator, organic and paid performance in one place and better understand their impact on revenue and growth.

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“As enterprises scale their creator investments, the ability to connect creator intelligence with broader social systems becomes critical,” said Sprinklr vice president of product management, Anish Chadda. “Integrating CreatorIQ data directly into Sprinklr gives brands one connected environment for strategy, execution and measurement across creator, paid and owned channels. Our integrated solution enables teams to align efforts across platforms and activate creator content with far greater precision and impact.”

“Creator marketing is now foundational to how enterprise brands drive measurable business impact, but its data has too often been disconnected from broader social and paid performance systems,” said Tim Sovay, chief partnerships officer at CreatorIQ. “For more than 11 years, CreatorIQ has built the industry’s most comprehensive creator marketing data foundation – structured, normalized and proven at enterprise scale. The partnership between Sprinklr and CreatorIQ reflects our shared commitment to connecting creator intelligence with enterprise social ecosystems, enabling marketers to evaluate creator impact within the full context of their social and customer experience strategies. Together, we’re delivering the unified, enterprise-grade intelligence required for AI-driven marketing and full-funnel growth.”

Information for this article was sourced from Sprinklr and CreatorIQ.