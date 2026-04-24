Protecht Acquires VISO TRUST to Scale AI-Powered Third-Party Risk Management

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Protecht Group, a global leader in governance risk and compliance (GRC) solutions with offices in Sydney, Los Angeles and London, has announced the acquisition of VISO TRUST, a U.S.-based, third-party risk management platform powered by artificial intelligence.

The acquisition marks a significant step in Protecht’s global expansion strategy and cements its position in a market expected to grow at 11.5% CAGR to $41.7 billion by 2034. The integration of VISO TRUST’s agentic AI capabilities with Protecht’s platform addresses one of the most pressing challenges facing enterprise risk teams today.

Enterprise organizations are expanding their third-party networks faster than they can manage the associated risk. While 83% plan to grow these networks over the next three years, only 18% have fully integrated vendor risk management into their enterprise frameworks, leaving many exposed as cyber threats increasingly emerge through external partners.

Advertisement

Jason Phillips, CEO of Protecht, said, “The challenge isn’t just the growth in third-party risk; it’s that most organizations are still trying to manage it with fragmented, manual approaches that don’t scale. VISO TRUST’s agentic, third-party risk capabilities naturally complement and enhance Protecht’s existing risk management platform to help customers confidently manage risk across their entire enterprise and vendor ecosystems.”

Customers will benefit from a unified solution delivering:



AI-powered vendor risk assessments that accelerate onboarding and due diligence

AI agents that automate GRC workflows, reducing manual input and enabling risk teams to operate at a greater speed and scale

Continuous monitoring of third-party and fourth-party risk across complex vendor networks

Enhanced analytics and data-driven insights for board-ready risk reporting

The speed and insight to stay ahead of third-party and cyber threats without adding headcount

Paul Valente, co-founder and chief customer officer of VISO TRUST, added, “Enterprise organizations are expanding their third-party vendor networks while facing more sophisticated cyber threats through those same relationships. Yet, most are still managing that risk manually, and that gap is exactly the problem VISO TRUST was built to address. Joining Protecht means we can meet that demand at scale, combining our AI and agent capabilities with a world-class GRC platform, to deliver something genuinely differentiated in the market and for our customers.”

As part of the acquisition, both Paul Valente and Russ Sherman, co-founder and chief technology officer, will remain with the business in their existing roles.

Advertisement

This move comes a year after Protecht secured a $280-million investment from PSG Equity, highlighting the pace at which the company is executing its global growth and expansion strategy.

Information for this article was sourced from Protecht and VISO TRUST.