The Many CatalystXR Acquisition: Agency Takes Majority Stake to Fuel Global Expansion

Damien Eley, co-founder of The Many, on the left. Jamie Gilroy, founder and CEO of CatalystXR, on the right.

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Independent agency The Many adds XR, VR and AR expertise as it continues building The Participation Company across the U.S., Canada and Australia

The Many, the independent agency known for building participation-led brands and businesses, has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in CatalystXR, an Australian immersive technology studio specializing in XR, VR, AR and large-scale interactive environments. CatalystXR founder Jamie Gilroy joins The Many as partner in charge of participatory technology.

The acquisition marks the latest chapter in The Many’s global expansion, which now spans offices in Los Angeles, Sydney and Victoria and reflects the agency’s core belief that the most powerful thing a brand, organization or idea can do is invite people in rather than broadcast at them.

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“We don’t do passive. We never have,” said Damien Eley, CEO of The Many Australia. “Immersive technology is our belief made physical. It lets people step inside an idea, understand it, test it and experience it for themselves. That’s a fundamentally different role for creativity.”

CatalystXR brings a decade of proven delivery to the partnership, with more than 300 projects across eight countries spanning cultural institutions, healthcare, enterprise, sport and training. The studio has built a reputation for deploying immersive technology not as a novelty but as infrastructure for real strategic outcomes.

“The shift we’re seeing isn’t about curiosity anymore,” said Gilroy. “Organizations are committing to XR because it solves real problems: training, operational understanding and large-scale engagement. Participatory technology turns ideas into environments people can move through, learn from and act on.”

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For The Many, the move is a continuation of a thesis the agency has been building toward since its founding: that participation is not a campaign tactic but an organizational capability. The acquisition adds immersive technology as a core layer of that capability, alongside the agency’s existing strategy, creative and content operations.

“This isn’t about adding a service line,” said Christian Jacobsen, co-founder of The Many. “It’s about building infrastructure around participation. The next era belongs to organizations that can design systems for engagement, not just messages about it. CatalystXR makes that capability physical.”

In the near term, both businesses will continue operating as distinct entities while collaborating across client work. The long-term ambition is a fully integrated participatory technology offering.

Information for this article was sourced from The Many.