Toshiba Promotes Kerstin Woods to Chief Solutions and Marketing Executive

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Kerstin Woods

Lake Forest-based Toshiba America Business Solutions has announced the promotion of Kerstin Woods to chief solutions and marketing executive, a new role that underscores the company’s continued transformation into a cloud, AI and solutions-driven organization.

Woods continues to lead the company’s global solutions go-to-market and outbound marketing strategy, aligning product innovation and partner relations to accelerate growth, expand recurring revenue streams and deliver more value to Toshiba’s clients and reseller community.

“Kerstin’s promotion reflects both her exceptional leadership and the direction of our business,” states Toshiba America Business Solutions president and CEO Larry White. “She is an instrumental force in advancing our solutions portfolio and modernizing our go-to-market approach – from the evolution of our Elevate Sky platform to increasing AI-driven capabilities across our business. Kerstin brings a unique ability to connect strategy to execution and innovation to revenue.”

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Woods is vital in shaping Toshiba’s transition from a traditional hardware-focused model to a more dynamic, platform-centric business. She leads initiatives spanning cloud solutions, workflow automation, print management and AI-enabled services, while building a more integrated and scalable go-to-market engine across direct and partner channels.

“I’m incredibly proud of the progress we’ve made as a team and the transformation underway across our business,” said Woods. “We have a strong foundation in place, and I’m excited to continue accelerating our strategy – bringing together solutions, marketing and innovation to drive meaningful results for our clients and partners.”

Woods offers extensive experience in solutions strategy, outbound marketing and revenue growth within the technology sector. She is recognized for her ability to lead cross-functional teams, scale modern go-to-market models and translate emerging technologies into real-world business impact. With a background in Fortune 500 and start-up companies bridging hardware, software and cloud services, she brings a unique perspective to Toshiba.

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Information for this article was sourced from Toshiba America Business Solutions.