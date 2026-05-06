Optro MCP Server Launch: Revolutionizing GRC AI Interoperability

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New MCP plugin provides governed, real-time intelligence layer securely connecting enterprise AI and GRC data

Los Angeles-based Optro (formerly AuditBoard), a leading AI-powered GRC platform focused on empowering enterprises to transform risk into opportunity, has announced its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, seamlessly connecting customers’ enterprise AI directly to their GRC data.

The integration establishes a universal API for AI, enabling organizations’ preferred LLMs to securely speak to their live Optro GRC environment. This eliminates the need to manually switch between platforms or build custom workarounds.

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The launch of MCP, combined with Optro’s comprehensive AI governance capabilities, provides enterprises with an end-to-end solution to accelerate AI adoption while maintaining rigorous oversight. While the integration bridges the gap between organizations’ LLM of record and their GRC data, Optro’s AI governance provides the necessary guardrails to enable customers to inventory models, manage permissions and ensure every AI interaction is grounded in truth and compliance.

“With MCP, customers will be able to meaningfully cut down the amount of time spent manually copying and pasting data to their enterprise LLM,” said Happy Wang, chief product and technology officer at Optro. “This integration will extend the power of Optro’s platform, meeting GRC teams where they are and adding a highly flexible, unified intelligence layer over their organization’s entire GRC ecosystem.”

“By connecting our enterprise AI with our GRC environment, we can move away from manual reporting and toward a future where we can remediate threats before they become loss events,” said Emmanual Benton, director of professional practices group internal audit at Verizon. “It’s the difference between managing a tool and leveraging a strategic intelligence layer.”

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Information for this article was sourced from Optro.