Zefr Deepens Meta Partnership with AI-Powered Pre-Bid Controls for Threads

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Los Angeles-headquartered Zefr, a leading provider of AI-powered brand safety and suitability solutions for walled garden environments, has announced the expansion of its capabilities on Meta’s Threads Feed to include content block lists, giving advertisers proactive, AI-driven control over where their ads appear before a bid is ever placed.

As one of Meta’s brand safety and suitability partners, Zefr has spent the past four years pioneering end-to-end brand suitability controls and verification across Facebook and Instagram. Last year, Zefr extended that trusted coverage to Threads Feed, deepening its commitment to giving advertisers the transparency and confidence they need to invest across Meta’s growing ecosystem.

This new expansion brings Zefr’s full brand safety suite to Threads Feed, arming advertisers with always-on measurement and active content block list controls to scale into one of Meta’s fastest-growing surfaces without compromising on brand suitability.

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“Zefr’s partnership with Meta has always been grounded in innovating alongside their platforms,” said Rich Raddon, Co-CEO at Zefr. “Expanding pre-bid content block lists to Threads Feed is the next step in that commitment, giving advertisers the confidence to opt in, scale their investments and drive performance across Meta’s growing ecosystem without compromising on brand suitability.”

This announcement marks a significant milestone in Zefr’s mission to bring actionable brand suitability controls across the major social walled gardens. As pre-bid protection expands across Meta’s platforms, Zefr and Meta will continue to collaborate on advancing product capabilities and placements globally.

Information for this article was sourced from Zefr.

