RecycleNation Launches RecycleAI: The World’s First AI Recycling Tool

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RecycleNation.com, the most-used online recycling resource (according to the latest rankings by FeedSpot) has added a first-in-industry, user-friendly enhancement called “RecycleAI” to its site and system. The site now features an interactive, AI-driven conversation window that allows users to ask questions, receive assistance and get advice pertaining to anything recycling-related.

The new RecycleAI feature is designed to further democratize the recycling process and make it faster, easier and more convenient for anyone who wants to recycle anything.

RecycleNation is a free online search engine tool and informational site designed to help anyone, anywhere in the United States, find the nearest location to responsibly recycle anything. The #1 recycling tool on the internet is powered by ERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

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RecycleNation is designed to help people and businesses anywhere in the country find nearby locations to responsibly recycle any items they no longer want. Now, with RecycleAI, RecycleNation users can dig deeper and actually have a conversation with the system.

“Our mission with RecycleNation is to democratize, simplify and encourage the recycling process,” said John Shegerian, co-founder, CEO and chairman of ERI and cofounder of RecycleNation. “Now, with RecycleAI, we can offer users all the same great features of RN but with conversational assistance from an interactive AI agent eager to answer questions about the recycling process, exact locations, hours and processes of local recycling sites, and so much more. We’ve basically created the world’s first recycling concierge service. This enhancement to the RecycleNation system makes it easier than ever for people to find a safe and responsible place to recycle anything they want to get rid of. It’s rewarding to be able to further evolve what is already the #1 tool. RecycleNation is the ultimate system to bring recyclers and consumers together!”

RecycleNation houses the world’s largest recycling database with more than 100,000 unique data points for over 50 different items, all offered to the public free of charge. The site has helped over 10 million customers find locations to recycle various types of items, helping make the planet a greener, more sustainable place. Today, RecycleNation now helps over 300,000 unique visitors per month with their specific recycling needs.

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Information for this article was sourced from recyclenation.com.

