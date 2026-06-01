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AI & Tech

Fotor Introduces Agentic AI Vibe Marketing Platform for Brands

Fotor Launches AI Vibe Marketing Platform
By Paul WilliamsContributor 
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Los Angeles-headquartered Fotor, the photo editing system with 800 million users globally, has unveiled its AI Vibe Marketing Platform for Performance – introducing ‘Product Visuals’ and ‘Growth Visuals’ features, designed to power a complete visual workflow to enhance business impact.

Powering over three million visual creations daily, the team at Fotor identified a defining shift: that a visual identity is a first impression and that “the sharp visual stops the scroll; the powerful vibe closes the deal.”

Fotor defines Vibe Marketing as a visual-driven approach ending visual inequality – anyone with a story to tell can now own a visually impressive brand. Fotor’s agentic AI takes submitted ideas and scales them into on-brand, studio-quality, high-converting visual content across every channel instantly. Just as Vibe Coding freed developers from syntax, Vibe Marketing is designed to free creators from production constraints.

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“Fotor makes a one-person company viable,” said Scott Bales, an Etsy seller who runs his entire visual operation inside Fotor. 74% of loyal users report using no other AI visual tool.

What distinguishes Fotor is its AI research depth. The team has published multiple papers at leading AI conferences – including a NeurIPS 2025 Spotlight (Top 3.2%), CVPR 2025 and ICLR 2026 – focused on making large models perform in commercial visual workflows.

“Professional visual capability should be accessible to everyone,” said Jiang Duan, Fotor’s founder, CEO and AI professor. “Vibe Marketing is the next frontier – and Fotor is built to be the platform driving its performance.”

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Information for this article was sourced from Fotor.

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Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

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