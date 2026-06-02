Capstone Energy Rebrand Signals a Major Pivot to Behind-the-Meter Power Solutions

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Van Nuys-headquartered Capstone Energy+, Inc., formerly known as Capstone Green Energy Holdings, Inc., has announced its corporate name change to Capstone Energy+, Inc. The company serves as the holding entity for its operating subsidiary, Capstone Energy+, LLC, a leading provider of behind-the-meter microturbine energy solutions for commercial, industrial and data center applications.

The rebrand reflects the company’s evolution from a microturbine manufacturer into a broader distributed energy platform delivering on site, on demand, always on solutions for high-performance operating environments. The Capstone Energy+ identity builds on the company’s established microturbine technology while reflecting its expanding role in helping customers address resiliency, affordability and sustainability for today’s energy infrastructure challenges.

“This is more than a name change. It’s a transformation of our business and the markets we are serving,” said Capstone president and chief executive officer, Vince Canino. “In the last three years, we have reshaped our company operationally and financially, creating a stronger foundation from which to pursue the significant opportunities emerging in behind-the-meter energy. We are now ready to move into this next chapter with a forged mindset, steeped in focus, discipline, urgency and consistency. Capstone Energy+ steps forward to lead in today’s new energy currency – time to energy that requires resiliency, affordability and sustainability.”

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Capstone supports a broad range of applications, including data centers, hospitals and healthcare facilities, oil and gas operations, hotels and resorts, manufacturing sites, commercial buildings, educational campuses and large-scale events. Whether the need is continuous baseload power, backup and resiliency, peak shaving or rapid deployment, Capstone enables customers to generate energy on-site and on demand.

The growing demand for behind-the-meter solutions in the data center sector, where operators require resilient, continuous, low-emission power in constrained environments while generating valuable thermal energy, uniquely positions Capstone to serve this market with its microturbine combined heat and power technology. Capstone solutions are designed to deliver both electrical and thermal energy with reliability and one of the smallest physical footprints in its class.

Information for this article was sourced from Capstone Energy+, Inc.

