Winston Agency Launches Game-Changing AI Transformation Offering for Marketers

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Independent L.A. agency scales AI-augmented creative across brands, including AAA, NETGEAR and SmartRecruiters

Winston Agency, a Los Angeles-based independent creative agency, has announced the launch of a new AI transformation offering for enterprise and high-growth marketing teams, as its client roster and creative work continue to expand.

The new offering builds on Winston’s AI-augmented creative model, which the agency has applied across brand campaigns, digital video, content systems and activations for clients, including AAA, SmartRecruiters, NETGEAR and CubeSmart. Over the past two years, the agency has delivered 112 campaigns, achieving between 30-70% improvement in speed of delivery and saved over $800,000 for brands around the world.

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Designed for in-house marketing teams, the program provides hands-on training, workflow design and implementation support to help organizations integrate AI into their day-to-day marketing operations, with eight client teams trained and 13 workshops delivered to date.

“Most companies are still trying to understand what AI means for their teams,” said Chris Byrne, CEO and co-founder of Winston Agency. “We’ve spent the last several years building it into how we actually work, from briefing through production, and now clients are asking us to help them do the same internally.”

Winston is an independent creative agency built from the ground up around an AI-native operating model, designed for how modern marketing works. Founded by Byrne, a former SVP at MediaMonks (now Monks), and creative & technology partner Chris Doe, a software entrepreneur, the agency integrates AI across every stage of the creative process rather than retrofitting it into legacy workflows.

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Over the past year, Winston has expanded its client base across financial services, technology, consumer electronics and self-storage, adding 16 new clients and growing revenue by 94%.

Unlike many larger agency models, Winston operates without proprietary platforms or fixed technology stacks, instead emphasizing continuous adoption of emerging tools to improve speed, efficiency and creative output, testing 10-20 tools per quarter. To date, Winston has spent $83,000 on AI-related software.

“There’s been a lot of focus on building AI platforms,” Byrne said. “Our focus has been on building an operating model that evolves just as quickly as the technology itself.”

In addition to its new transformation offering, Winston continues to expand its capabilities across brand storytelling, campaign development, video and animation production, web development and AI-augmented content systems, supported by a team of 40 employees, up 92% year-over-year.

The agency combines U.S.-based senior leadership with a Latin American production team, enabling enterprise-level creative at a more flexible cost structure, with 35% cost advantage over entirely U.S.-based teams.

Winston enters the second half of 2026 with additional client engagements underway across healthcare, technology and consumer sectors, as well as a forthcoming brand refresh.

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Information for this article was sourced from Winston Agency.

