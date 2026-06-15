Advertisement
AI & Tech

Bridging the Gap: EduPolaris AI Empowers Trade Students with Eddie Jobs

By David NusbaumContributor 
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

For June Han, students entering the job market are competing with many different factors that make it a challenge to find a first job, and she wanted AI to provide a competitive advantage to job seekers rather than worry about AI taking jobs.

The education technology company launched a new platform, “Eddie Jobs,” that serves as an AI-based employment platform to complement its first program, which is focused on college admissions. The employment platform addresses an area that is underserved – trade and technical jobs. These are jobs such as nursing, auto mechanics and others that have traditionally been filled through word-of-mouth referrals from family and friends.

“Students are ready for a job, but the last mile to a job placement is a structural challenge for almost all of the schools,” said June Han, chief executive and co-founder of Pasadena-based EduPolaris AI.

Advertisement

The product is treated as a business-to-business transaction, with schools and state workforce commissions subsidizing the product for their students. It provides a service while allowing the schools to modernize and track job applications, which can then provide data on the return on investment for postsecondary education.

Organizations can pay per user or through a flat fee at a systemwide level. Students can use the platform for free to generate a resume and get job matches up to a certain number but then pay a monthly fee to continue using it.

“The job placement system needs to be modernized. We focus on hyperlocal and skill-based job market. We built a tool to fill in the gap to help students who have no idea how to create an impactful job application and tailor a resume to a job posting, prepare for interviews and negotiate a job offer,” said Han.

Advertisement

The company was founded by Han and Chen Li, a UC Riverside professor of engineering. The pair raised $1 million from family and friends to build its AI platform and plans to raise additional funds to support growth. It has customers in several states across the country. The technology is compliant with strict data privacy protections at the federal, state and local school level. It is the only guidance platform featured as a presidential AI resource. Han noted that regulations regarding AI are constantly changing, and there are statewide and local disparities in policy readiness.

Education technology companies are frequently focused on the coursework, but EduPolaris AI was founded to provide guidance and outcomes beyond the classroom. Han worked as a Harvard Business School admissions interviewer, where she saw firsthand that students needed help with college applications and admissions, but the number of counselors available had declined. The solution was to apply AI technology to provide personalized support to postsecondary pathways. That could be four-year colleges or other pathways, such as trade schools, that ultimately lead to the job market.

“High school students are at a pivotal stage to face life decisions. Students need guidance from counselors, but guidance needs to be personalized. That’s how I decided to build this product with the goal of providing AI-agentic-powered student collaboration with counselors,” said Han.

Information for this story was provided by EduPolaris AI.

AI & TechBusiness by LA Times StudiosAI & TECHNOLOGY

Business by LA Times Studios

Learn about opportunities for reaching business leaders across Southern California through leadership awards, forums, magazines and panels.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributing reporter and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer, and others.

More from Business

EL SEGUNDO-CA-APRIL 28, 2024: JB Smoove is photographed on April 28, 2024. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Entertainment Business

JB Smoove Signs Multi-Year Unscripted First-Look Deal With Fox Entertainment Studios

USSF - United States Space Force

Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

Radiant’s Kaleidos Nuclear Microreactor to Power U.S. Air Force Bases

Hass avocados harvested inside of a bucket

Goods & Retail

GreenFruit Avocados Acquisition: Industry Veterans Unite for Global Vertical Integration

stack of old 16mm bobbins of vintage film

Entertainment Business

Monetizing Nostalgia: Why PRO-TEK’s New Nitrate Film Storage is Vital for Studios

Mach Industries Completes $50M Acquisition of Exquadrum, $300M Series C Round

Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

Mach Industries Secures $300M Series C, Reaches $1.8B Valuation Following Exquadrum Acquisition

image of a postal stamp designed by ralph lauren featuring the U.S. flag

Goods & Retail

USPS and Ralph Lauren Debut Special Commemorative U.S. Stamp Design

Culver City, CA - January 27, 2026: The TikTok Inc. sign in front of the building on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026 in Culver City, CA. The social media platform was recently shifted to U.S. entities to avoid a ban with Oracle, MGX, Silver Lake owning 15% each and ByteDance retaining 19.9% ownership. (Kayla Bartkowski/ Los Angeles Times)

Entertainment Business

Universal Music Group and TikTok Strike New Licensing Deal With Expanded AI Protections and Artist Tools

The founders of Goalhanger.

Entertainment Business

Goalhanger Launches Ventures Arm, Announces Major Investment and Partnership Deals

McKenna Porsche Cayenne Debut

Automotive Business

Paid Program

McKenna Porsche Debuts the Cayenne Electric and the Mind-Blowing Cayenne Electric Turbo

Immunotec California

Healthcare & Science

Paid Program

Immunotec Opens Experience Center to Boost MLM Growth in California

Immunotec

Healthcare & Science

Paid Program

Immunotec crea Centro de Experiencia para incentivar MLM en California

Aerial view busy parking lot near row of colorful tents with people shopping at farmer market

Goods & Retail

Why Custom Canopy Tents Are Surging in Demand for Experiential Marketing

The Latest Deals

Advertisement