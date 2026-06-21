How Public Relations Practices Are Adjusting in the Age of AI and Social Influencers

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Influencers and AI are reshaping journalism and public perception, forcing PR professionals to rethink strategies, ethics and how information reaches audiences in the digital era

The way we consume news is rapidly changing. Traditional media outlets no longer dominate the information landscape. Instead, YouTubers, TikTok educators and AI-generated content are increasingly shaping public perception. According to the Reuters Institute Digital News Report 2025, social media use for news consumption jumped significantly, with influencers gaining unprecedented sway over audiences that once turned to newspapers and TV.

Influencers as News Sources

In 2025, the line between entertainment, education and journalism blurred further. TikTok educators breaking down climate change, cryptocurrency or healthcare updates have become trusted microjournalists for younger audiences. Their reach rivals established outlets, and their storytelling style – short, engaging and personal – is redefining how news is delivered.

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While these creators offer accessibility and immediacy, there are challenges: misinformation can spread rapidly, and verification standards often vary widely. PR teams and brands must now consider microinfluencers as both amplifiers and gatekeepers in campaigns and messaging.

AI as a News Contributor

AI tools are becoming part of newsroom workflows. From summarizing research to generating first drafts, artificial intelligence paved the way for faster processes. While AI increases efficiency, it also raises ethical questions about accuracy, bias and accountability. The public may encounter ChatGPT-style summaries that reach readers before human verification, challenging journalists to maintain trust while integrating automation.

For PR professionals, this is a double-edged sword: messages can scale faster than ever, but narrative control requires vigilance, since AI may unintentionally distort context or tone.

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The Ethics of Media 2.0

The creator economy and AI demand a reevaluation of media ethics:



Verification: Who checks facts when content is viral before editorial review?

Who checks facts when content is viral before editorial review? Transparency: Audiences increasingly expect disclosure when creators are sponsored or AI-assisted.

Audiences increasingly expect disclosure when creators are sponsored or AI-assisted. Accountability: Errors from viral influencers or AI outputs can shape public opinion immediately.

Brands and PR agencies must adapt. As Jill Kent from PR Superstar explains, “We’ve entered an era where a teen on TikTok or an AI answer can influence public perception as much as a major newspaper. PR now requires agility, digital literacy and a proactive approach to monitoring both human and AI-generated content to protect reputation and ensure messages land ethically.”

Implications for PR

Kent suggested four key implications of the social media news movement:



Speed and Responsiveness: Social content spreads quickly; PR must be ready to engage in real time.

Social content spreads quickly; PR must be ready to engage in real time. Collaboration with Creators: Partnering with trusted influencers ensures accurate messaging reaches target audiences.

Partnering with trusted influencers ensures accurate messaging reaches target audiences. AI Oversight: Using AI responsibly for drafts or research can improve efficiency but requires careful human review.

Using AI responsibly for drafts or research can improve efficiency but requires careful human review. Audience-Centric Approach: Understanding where audiences get their information – TikTok, YouTube, newsletters or AI tools – informs strategy.

The media landscape in 2026 is no longer limited to broadcast from newspapers or TV networks. Influencers and AI are co-curating public knowledge, making the role of PR more strategic and adaptive than ever. Ethical, agile and informed approaches are now essential. Brands and journalists must operate in a hybrid ecosystem where personalities, algorithms and AI content influence opinions alongside traditional reporting.

