Advertisement
AI & Tech

How Public Relations Practices Are Adjusting in the Age of AI and Social Influencers

How Public Relations Practices Are Adjusting in the Age of AI and Social Influencers
(Lubov - stock.adobe.com)
By Paul WilliamsContributor 
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Influencers and AI are reshaping journalism and public perception, forcing PR professionals to rethink strategies, ethics and how information reaches audiences in the digital era

The way we consume news is rapidly changing. Traditional media outlets no longer dominate the information landscape. Instead, YouTubers, TikTok educators and AI-generated content are increasingly shaping public perception. According to the Reuters Institute Digital News Report 2025, social media use for news consumption jumped significantly, with influencers gaining unprecedented sway over audiences that once turned to newspapers and TV.

Influencers as News Sources

In 2025, the line between entertainment, education and journalism blurred further. TikTok educators breaking down climate change, cryptocurrency or healthcare updates have become trusted microjournalists for younger audiences. Their reach rivals established outlets, and their storytelling style – short, engaging and personal – is redefining how news is delivered.

Advertisement

While these creators offer accessibility and immediacy, there are challenges: misinformation can spread rapidly, and verification standards often vary widely. PR teams and brands must now consider microinfluencers as both amplifiers and gatekeepers in campaigns and messaging.

AI as a News Contributor

AI tools are becoming part of newsroom workflows. From summarizing research to generating first drafts, artificial intelligence paved the way for faster processes. While AI increases efficiency, it also raises ethical questions about accuracy, bias and accountability. The public may encounter ChatGPT-style summaries that reach readers before human verification, challenging journalists to maintain trust while integrating automation.

For PR professionals, this is a double-edged sword: messages can scale faster than ever, but narrative control requires vigilance, since AI may unintentionally distort context or tone.

Advertisement

The Ethics of Media 2.0

The creator economy and AI demand a reevaluation of media ethics:

  • Verification: Who checks facts when content is viral before editorial review?
  • Transparency: Audiences increasingly expect disclosure when creators are sponsored or AI-assisted.
  • Accountability: Errors from viral influencers or AI outputs can shape public opinion immediately.

Brands and PR agencies must adapt. As Jill Kent from PR Superstar explains, “We’ve entered an era where a teen on TikTok or an AI answer can influence public perception as much as a major newspaper. PR now requires agility, digital literacy and a proactive approach to monitoring both human and AI-generated content to protect reputation and ensure messages land ethically.”

Implications for PR

Kent suggested four key implications of the social media news movement:

  • Speed and Responsiveness: Social content spreads quickly; PR must be ready to engage in real time.
  • Collaboration with Creators: Partnering with trusted influencers ensures accurate messaging reaches target audiences.
  • AI Oversight: Using AI responsibly for drafts or research can improve efficiency but requires careful human review.
  • Audience-Centric Approach: Understanding where audiences get their information – TikTok, YouTube, newsletters or AI tools – informs strategy.

The media landscape in 2026 is no longer limited to broadcast from newspapers or TV networks. Influencers and AI are co-curating public knowledge, making the role of PR more strategic and adaptive than ever. Ethical, agile and informed approaches are now essential. Brands and journalists must operate in a hybrid ecosystem where personalities, algorithms and AI content influence opinions alongside traditional reporting.

AI & TechJune 2026Business by LA Times StudiosAI & TECHNOLOGY

Business by LA Times Studios

Learn about opportunities for reaching business leaders across Southern California through leadership awards, forums, magazines and panels.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

More from Business

Rules of the Road Less Traveled: Lawyers in Space

Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

Rules of the Road Less Traveled: Lawyers in Space

Black and white photo looking down from above on table with business people viewing charts on latptops

Banking & Finance

Financing the Future

UGG

Law

UGG Trade Dress Ruling Fuels Debate Over ‘Dupe’ Culture And Brand Protection

MemorialCare Health System Announces Barry Arbuckle as Executive Chairman; Dr. David S. Kim to Become President & CEO

Orange County

Memorialcare Health System’s Dr. David S. Kim to Become President & CEO

Cambium Daybreak launch

AI & Tech

Paid Program

At Cambium, GenZ Engineers Are an X-Factor

Why the Digital Boom Needs to Embrace Circularity

AI & Tech

Why the Digital Boom Needs to Embrace Circularity

Sunco art

Goods & Retail

Paid Program

The Hidden Champion: Sunco Industries Co.

Orbital Data Centers: Coming to a Planet Near You

Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

Orbital Data Centers: Coming to a Planet Near You

A futuristic aerospace manufacturing facility showcasing advanced robotic arms and rocket components

AI & Tech

Aerospace and Defense Manufacturing Focus on Automation

Aerospace & Defense Summit 2026 - Education & Workforce Development panel

Aerospace & Defense Summit

Bridging the Gap: Preparing the Future Space Industry Workforce Faster

Laurie Leshin speaking at the Aerospace & Defense Summit 2026

Aerospace & Defense Summit

Speed Over Silos: An Aerospace Innovation Strategy for Global Competition

Aerospace and defense Summit

Aerospace & Defense Summit

Why True Cross-Disciplinary Tech Innovation Requires a Revolution in Systems Architecture

The Latest Deals

Advertisement