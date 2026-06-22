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AI & Tech

Unleashing Agentic AI: How MarqVision Revolutionizes AI Brand Protection

MarqVision median response time graph
By Paul WilliamsContributor 
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MarqVision, the AI-powered brand protection platform, today announced a major advance to Rapid Takedowns for Brand Impersonations: automated enforcement that brings the end-to-end median response time to under nine hours, down from the days or weeks manual review once required, while maintaining 99.8% accuracy.

MarqVision’s AI-powered enforcement engine now goes beyond automatically detecting and reporting threats; brands can now set up smart rules to let the system decide when to act and execute approved enforcement automatically. It covers channels across domains, including scam ads, website content, social media and online marketplaces, spanning the full range of impersonation attacks that drive consumer phishing and fraud.

For years, brand protection and security teams have relied on manual reviews to investigate and report threats one by one. MarqVision’s Marq AI platform can now make those calls for high-confidence cases. Brands can set up automation to instantly enforce threats and carry out the approved enforcement on its own. Every enforcement action is recorded and fully visible to customers, providing legal and IP teams with a complete activity log and human oversight at every step.

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The result: detection and reporting at 99.8% accuracy, with end-to-end median response time of under nine hours – down from the days or weeks manual review once required.

Joe Zorovich, VP operations at AS Beauty Group LLC, stated, “MarqVision’s advanced AI-powered detection and takedown services have been crucial in identifying and removing threats across our key digital channels – consistently and at scale.”

“This is a meaningful step toward a full agent transformation in brand protection: a future where AI acts on threats while keeping humans in control,” said Mark Lee, CEO and founder of MarqVision. “Fraudsters now run coordinated campaigns across scam ads, social impersonation, deceptive content and fraudulent domains. Protecting a brand today means having systems that can respond across the entire digital ecosystem at machine speed.”

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In early production use, MarqVision is already seeing end-to-end blended median response times fall below three hours – an early indicator of where automated enforcement is headed.

MarqVision believes the future of brand protection belongs to systems that combine speed with transparency, governance and accuracy, capabilities that large global brands increasingly require. In prior validation, MarqVision’s AI achieved 99.8% accuracy across 48,253 domain impersonation incidents and 86.3% accuracy across 3,315 paid-ad incidents.

Content for this article was sourced from MarqVision.

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Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

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