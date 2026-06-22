Bedford: The Modern Learning Institution Built for the Creator Economy

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Bedford is a newly launched educational institution designed for individuals, entrepreneurs and organizations to master the defining skill of the modern workforce: creating content to communicate expertise, build credibility and generate opportunity.

The creator economy is reshaping how individuals build influence, income and careers, but most professionals and organizations still lack the skillset to translate their knowledge into visible, valuable work. Bedford aims to address the gap by making content creation and audience building a teachable and repeatable professional competency.

Bedford has launched an annual program that begins with a personalized, six-week immersive experience designed to help professionals transform their expertise into meaningful impact, with continued programming and community support throughout the year. Participants range from entrepreneurs to senior executives, while companies and brands can partner with Bedford to help their teams become more digitally fluent and effective communicators to drive opportunity.

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The program is grounded in applied practice. Each week, learners move through a structured cycle of ideation, production, publication and refinement of content. Learners complete AI-enabled workflows, receive individualized coaching, engage in peer reviews and learn from creator-in-residence feedback as they form the habits and judgment required to publish content with consistency and credibility.

CEO Ben Newton

Bedford was co-founded by CEO Ben Newton and consumer growth equity firm Strand Equity, alongside founding advisors Jordan Matter, a bestselling author and globally recognized visual storyteller whose photography and family entertainment content reaches tens of millions of subscribers across YouTube and Netflix, and Hudson Matter, founder of Next Wave Media, a consulting company for brands and celebrities that want to grow on YouTube. Heights LLC, a multi-family office for high-profile clients founded by Alexandre Cohen, serves as Bedford’s lead investor. Newton is an educational entrepreneur focused on designing new models of learning aligned with cultural and economic shifts. Prior to Bedford, Newton co-founded Vivvi, an early childhood company focused on providing access to high-quality childcare for working families.

“Professionals do not need another passive course telling them visibility matters,” said Newton. “They need the structure, feedback, technology and accountability to actually build it. Bedford is designed to help people turn what they know into visible, credible work that creates trust, engagement and opportunity over time.”

The platform is supported by a launch advisory board spanning leaders across business, education, AI, media and the creator economy. Members include Adam Grant, organizational psychologist and bestselling author; Jay Hunter, CEO of Sprinter, a creator-led consumer brand; Katherine Rundell, veteran creator exec from a16z, beehiiv and Twitter; Michelle Khare, YouTube creator and host of Challenge Accepted; Rich Paul, author, entrepreneur and founder of Klutch Sports Group; Samir Chaudry, creator and co-founder of Colin and Samir (1.62M subscribers); Sunil Gupta, Harvard Business School professor and expert in digital strategy; Will Houghteling, Director of AI Product at Google; alongside Jordan Matter and Hudson Matter.

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“One of the many lessons that would’ve been helpful earlier in my career: There’s a big difference between promoting yourself and promoting your ideas,” said Grant.

Participants finish the six-week immersive with a personalized content strategy, execution plan and tooling. Learning continues through Bedford Studio, providing students ongoing access to support, events, tools, workflows and programming, as platforms, content formats and AI tools evolve.

Bedford’s inaugural cohort of learners begins July 20, 2026.

Information for this article was sourced from Bedford.

