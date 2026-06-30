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AI & Tech

Spring Labs Secures $5M Funding to Scale AI Compliance

By David NusbaumContributor 
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Spring Labs, a California-based AI-native compliance and operations platform for financial institutions, raised $5 million in a funding round led by BankTech Ventures and Haymaker Ventures. The new capital will support the company’s mission to improve the quality, consistency and scalability of compliance across financial services.

“Software engineers have already seen how AI can transform their work by helping them move faster, reduce repetitive tasks and focus on higher-order judgment,” said John Sun, chief executive and co-founder of Spring Labs, in a statement. “We believe compliance teams deserve the same leap forward but with the security, controls, workflows and auditability required for financial services.”

Spring Labs is building an agentic AI platform purpose-built for regulated financial institutions, combining advanced AI models with enterprise-grade security, workflow management, human oversight, and full agent control and observability within customer-defined policies and controls.

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The company’s first major product, Zanko, focused on complaints, QA/QC and disputes, helping partner banks and financial technologists identify potential customer complaints, standardize complaint handling workflows and support more consistent execution across cases. The platform is designed to help teams move from partial review and manual workflows to broader coverage and more automated, policy-driven execution.

“Compliance operations at banks and fintechs have long been a cost that scales with size. Every new customer brings a new edge case, and every edge case eventually finds an analyst. Spring Labs breaks that link by automating the long-tail workflows that consume most analyst time. The value of this compounds as regulatory demands intensify,” said Haymaker Ventures Managing Partner Phin Upham, in a statement.

Spring Labs is already piloting the next phase of its platform with existing customers: a compliance-focused agent orchestration layer that extends beyond complaints and disputes. The platform will allow financial institutions to deploy, manage, monitor and control AI agents across a wider range of compliance and operational risk workflows, while maintaining full ownership of decision, data and regulatory responsibilities.

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Information for this article was sourced from Spring Labs.

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David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributing reporter and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer, and others.

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