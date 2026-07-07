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AI & Tech

DaysToHappy Launches HealthScan: The AI Facial Health Scanner

By Paul WilliamsContributor 
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Los Angeles-based DaysToHappy has announced the launch of HealthScan, an AI-powered platform that uses a smartphone or tablet camera to scan an individual’s face and instantly measures key health indicators (blood pressure, heart rate, stress level), then delivers personalized health journeys based on the results.

Using a brief, contactless facial scan, HealthScan analyzes subtle changes in facial blood flow to provide real-time physiological insights without requiring wearable devices, specialized hardware, app download or login.

Users access HealthScan through a text message link, QR code or on-site tablet, then complete a short facial scan using the built-in camera. Within seconds, HealthScan analyzes micro-variations in skin tone and blood circulation using advanced computer vision and signal processing techniques to generate a personalized snapshot of the user’s current physical and stress-related state.

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“HealthScan makes it possible to understand your body in real time, simply by looking into your phone’s camera,” said Corey Davis, CEO of DaysToHappy. “In under a minute, people can gain meaningful health insights and guidance on what to do next.”

Designed for healthcare providers, mental health organizations, fitness brands, employers and health clubs, HealthScan transforms intake and check-in experiences into engagement opportunities. The platform helps organizations modernize onboarding, personalize care, improve follow-through and maintain ongoing engagement through personalized recommendations, reminders and follow-up prompts.

“It’s not just about capturing a health reading. It’s also about turning that moment into meaningful action,” said Davis. “By pairing real-time insights with customized health journeys, organizations can keep people engaged and healthier between visits, sessions or interactions.”

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HealthScan is now available to enterprise partners and can be deployed via SMS, web or on-site devices, integrating easily into existing workflows.

Information for this article was sourced from DaysToHappy.

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Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

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