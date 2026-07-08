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Nimble.LA Expands Board of Directors Amid Surge in Enterprise AI Demand

Nimble.LA adds Board of Directors and Advisory Board
By Paul WilliamsContributor 
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Calabasas-headquartered Nimble.LA, a technology company specializing in AI transformation, cloud infrastructure and high-performance engineering, has announced record growth, with new business revenue doubling over the past 12 months as enterprise demand for AI implementation accelerates. The company also announced the formation of its Board of Directors and Advisory Board, bringing together leaders in enterprise software, AI infrastructure, operations and go-to-market strategy to support its growing role helping organizations operationalize AI across the enterprise.

Joining Nimble.LA are:
Thomas Swalla, Board of Directors
Co-Founder and Managing Partner at IO Capital and former CEO of Dotmatics, where he led the company through 14 acquisitions before its $5.1-billion acquisition by Siemens.

Marc Ladin, Advisory Board
Founder of VoicePunch VC and an early investor in conversational and generative AI companies, whose messaging, security and internet services ventures produced one IPO and several successful M&A exits, returning billions to investors.

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Marc Campbell, Advisory Board
CTO and Co-Founder of Replicated, whose infrastructure powers software deployment across more than one-third of the Fortune 100.

Together, they bring decades of experience building, investing in and scaling the technologies, infrastructure and businesses that underpin enterprise AI adoption.

“The conversation around AI has shifted from possibility to execution,” said Steve Sobolevsky, CEO of Nimble.LA. “Enterprises are under pressure to turn AI initiatives into systems that work inside product development, engineering workflows and business operations. That requires more than experimentation. It requires technical leadership that can shape strategy, make the right architectural decisions and carry implementation through to measurable business impact. The demand behind our growth reflects that shift, as companies turn to Nimble.LA to help operationalize AI in ways that are secure, scalable and built for the enterprise.”

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With the addition of Swalla, Ladin and Campbell, Nimble.LA is adding strategic and operational expertise across enterprise software, AI infrastructure, company building and go-to-market execution. Their experience scaling technology businesses will support Nimble.LA’s next stage of growth as the company expands its work with enterprises moving AI from pilots to production.

Information for this article was sourced from Nimble.LA.

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Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

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