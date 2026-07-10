Stanford’s “Godmother of AI” Launches Spatial Intelligence MasterClass

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

MasterClass, the personalized learning platform, has announced the launch of Dr. Fei-Fei Li: AI’s Future – and Yours, a class that covers the current state of AI development, its real-world applications and the role individuals can play in influencing how the technology evolves.

Known as the “Godmother of AI,” Li is a Stanford professor, cofounder and CEO of World Labs and founding director of Stanford’s Human-Centered AI Institute. Her foundational research on ImageNet helped spark the deep learning revolution behind every AI product in use today. The class is available now on MasterClass, where members have unlimited access to 200+ instructors with an annual membership.

The class begins where most AI conversations stop. While public attention has been fixed on large language models, Li argues that chatbots represent only the ground floor of a much larger revolution. She introduces members to spatial intelligence, the ability of AI systems to perceive, reason and act within three-dimensional worlds, and explains why this next wave of technological innovation will touch every aspect of daily life, from healthcare and education to work and creative expression.

Advertisement

Drawing on 25 years at the center of AI development, Li gives members the framework to understand what is actually happening in labs and boardrooms right now and recognize the moments when individual voices and choices can still influence how this technology develops.

“The anxiety around AI is real. But anxiety without understanding just leaves you stuck,” Li said. “What I hope members take from this class is something more useful than anxiety: agency. The decisions being made right now about how AI is built and deployed will be very hard to undo. The window to help shape them is still open. I believe the more people who genuinely understand what’s at stake, the better the outcome for all of us.”

Dr. Fei-Fei Li: AI’s Future – and Yours joins AI and Medicine: Your Secret to Better Health; The New Rules of Wealth; and Achieve More With AI, expanding MasterClass’ growing slate of AI-focused classes.

Advertisement

Information for this article was sourced from MasterClass.

