Telgorithm Pioneers Conversational RCS Business Messaging with Patented Fallback Tech

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Northridge-based Telgorithm, a leading cloud communications provider, has announced the launch of its Rich Communication Services (RCS) Business Messaging (RBM) suite, becoming one of the first messaging providers to offer Conversational RCS session billing.

Telgorithm’s suite includes two messaging formats, Rich and Rich Media, and introduces Conversational RCS, a new session-based billing model that charges continuous two-way conversations as a single session fee rather than per message. Combined with AI-powered fallback and patented Smart Queueing, the platform enables businesses to deliver branded, interactive messaging experiences reliably while making customer conversations more cost-effective to scale.

The launch comes as enterprises increasingly adopt AI-enabled customer support, virtual assistants and conversational commerce, creating a need for messaging platforms that can support continuous, two-way conversations without the escalating costs of traditional per-message billing.

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At the center of the launch is Conversational RCS billing, a session-based pricing model that enables businesses to exchange unlimited back-and-forth messages during a 24-hour conversation window for a single flat fee. Most messaging channels bill every message individually, so a lengthy customer support and AI-driven exchange can become expensive. Session pricing allows businesses to create richer customer experiences with more predictable costs.

“A new era of messaging cost savings starts today at Telgorithm,” said Aaron Alter, co-founder and CEO of Telgorithm. “We are incredibly excited to be one of the first to bring Conversational RCS to the market for our customers. By offering session-based billing, we’re removing one of the biggest cost barriers to AI-enabled customer engagement while giving businesses a more modern, branded messaging experience. And in true Telgorithm fashion, the same way our experts supported software providers through A2P 10DLC, we will be automating the registration process and always providing expert guidance to guide our customers through this new chapter of A2P messaging.”

RCS Business Messaging is designed to transform business messaging into branded, verified, interactive customer conversations.

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RCS relies heavily on device capability and carrier support. To solve the industry’s fragmentation problem and to ensure messages are reliably routed, the entire Telgorithm RCS suite features built-in, automated fallback protection.

Utilizing real-time device capability detection, if an end-user’s device cannot receive an RCS message, Telgorithm’s system instantly and automatically converts and routes the message to traditional SMS. For high-volume sending and Conversational traffic, Telgorithm’s patented Smart Queueing technology manages throughput and ensures that fallback traffic is delivered reliably without unnecessary message failures or rate-limit breaches.

“Between AI-powered fallback and patented Smart Queueing technology, Telgorithm helps software providers deliver more reliable RCS messaging to their customers,” said Yury Semerikov, co-founder and CTO of Telgorithm. “The technology we’ve built supports RCS messaging, fallback routing across SMS and MMS, engagement tracking for events such as read receipts and button actions, and guided registration and onboarding support from the Telgorithm team.”

Information for this article was sourced from Telgorithm.

