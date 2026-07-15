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AI & Tech

AdelFi Accelerates Digital Transformation with Cameron Forbes as New Tech Chief

By Paul WilliamsContributor 
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AdelFi names Cameron Forbes Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
Cameron Forbes

San Dimas-headquartered AdelFi Christian Banking has announced the appointment of Cameron Forbes as chief innovation & technology officer. Forbes’ appointment is a key piece of AdelFi’s strategy investing in enhanced cybersecurity and regulatory readiness, scaled digital channels for engagement and accessibility, and improved personalized, digitally enabled member experiences.

Forbes brings over 25 years of experience leading enterprise transformation, AI strategy and data-driven innovation across financial services, global manufacturing and consulting organizations.

In his most recent role as chief technology officer at one of Hawaii’s largest credit unions, Forbes led enterprise technology strategy, digital transformation and regulatory compliance, establishing the credit union’s first enterprise AI governance framework. Forbes’ experience in modernizing data and technology platforms to support scalable, member-focused innovation will be his focus at AdelFi.

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Forbes brings a unique blend of hands-on operator experience, proven transformation outcomes and values-driven leadership with a mission-oriented perspective.

“As AdelFi continues to build a modern technology ecosystem that supports both operational excellence and member experience, Cameron Forbes brings a wealth of expertise to advance our mission,” said Blair Korschun, CEO of AdelFi Christian Banking. “In an increasingly digital financial landscape, Cameron will be instrumental in expanding AI capabilities, enhancing digital platforms and delivering personalized member experiences moving forward.”

“I am honored to join AdelFi’s mission and committed to enhancing our strong technology foundation to better serve our members,” said Forbes. “AdelFi exists to help our members flourish, and that means giving them the very best of what technology can offer. By staying at the forefront of innovation, we can serve more believers, more ministries and more communities than ever before.”

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In its press release, AdelFi described its future as seeking to streamline and simplify current systems as the foundation for future innovation, producing AI-enabled member experiences, robust data infrastructure, digital growth enablement and mission-aligned technology.

Information for this article was sourced from AdelFi Christian Banking.

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Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

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