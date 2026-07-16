Resecurity, Inc. promotes founder Gene Yoo to Chairman of the Board

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Gene Yoo

Los Angeles-based Resecurity, Inc. has announced that Gene Yoo, the company’s chief executive officer (CEO) since its founding, has been promoted to the role of Chairman of the Board. The company reports that this milestone reflects Yoo’s unwavering dedication and significant contributions to the company’s growth and success over the past decade.

Under Yoo’s leadership, Resecurity has become a global leader in cybersecurity, providing cutting-edge solutions in risk management and threat intelligence to enterprises and government agencies worldwide.

With over 30 years of experience in cybersecurity, Yoo has worked with some of the world’s largest and most recognized brands, including Warner Bros., Sony, Coca-Cola Enterprises and Symantec. His vision and expertise have been instrumental in establishing Resecurity as a trusted name in the industry.

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Effective July 7, 2026, Shawn Loveland assumed the role of chief executive officer of Resecurity. The appointment of Loveland marks a new chapter for the company, as it continues to innovate and expand its global footprint.

Resecurity noted in a statement that it remains committed to delivering advanced cybersecurity solutions and fostering a safer digital environment for its clients.

Information for this article was sourced from Resecurity.

