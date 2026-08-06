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AI & Tech

Amantya Technologies Selects Rypplzz to Power Next-Gen 5G and 6G Infrastructure

Amantya Technologies to integrate Rypplzz Spatial Intelligence across its 5G core platform
By Paul WilliamsContributor 
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Carrier-grade 5G infrastructure from Amantya combined with software-only solution from Rypplzz to deliver spatially intelligent wireless networks

Amantya Technologies, a global technology company specializing in AI-native telecom software, cloud-native 5G and digital engineering, and Rypplzz, a Los Angeles-based pioneer in software-defined spatial intelligence, have announced that Amantya has chosen Rypplzz’s spatial intelligence platform to power its 5G core solutions. The powerful combination of the two technologies will accelerate the development of intelligent, location-aware network solutions for telecom operators, enterprises and government organizations worldwide.

The collaboration combines Amantya’s expertise in cloud-native 5G Standalone Core, User Plane Function (UPF), Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC), RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC), network automation and telecom intelligence with Rypplzz’s Spatial Intelligence platform. Rypplzz’s technology combines precise 3D positioning, multi-sensor fusion, digital twins and AI-driven spatial intelligence, delivered entirely in software on existing wireless infrastructure with no new hardware required.

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Together, the companies aim to transform communication networks into intelligent digital infrastructure where carrier-grade connectivity is enhanced with precise spatial awareness, AI-driven decision-making and real-time operational intelligence through integrated sensing and communication (ISAC) layered technologies. The collaboration will enable telecom operators, enterprises, public safety agencies and government organizations to build smarter infrastructure, support autonomous operations and unlock new digital services for the AI-RAN era and the evolution toward 6G.

The joint effort will initially focus on four strategic areas:

  • Spatial Intelligence for Carrier Networks - Integrating AI-native 5G infrastructure with software-defined Spatial Intelligence to deliver real-time operational intelligence for smart cities, utilities, transportation and enterprise networks.
  • Precision Positioning for Critical Infrastructure - Delivering resilient, high-confidence positioning in GNSS-denied environments through multi-sensor fusion for mission-critical applications across aviation, manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, defense and public safety.
  • AI-Driven Network Optimization - Combining spatial awareness with AI-powered RAN intelligence to enable predictive mobility, intelligent resource optimization and enhanced performance across public and private 5G networks with an architecture designed to extend into 6G.
  • Physical AI and Autonomous Systems - Supporting real-time drone detection and tracking, robotics, industrial automation and autonomous systems through the convergence of ultra-low-latency 5G, edge computing, digital twins and precise spatial intelligence.

“The next generation of telecom networks will be defined not just by faster connectivity but by their ability to understand and respond to the physical world in real time,” said Anuradha Gupta, CEO of Amantya Technologies. “By combining Amantya’s AI-native 5G platforms with Rypplzz’s Spatial Intelligence capabilities, we are creating the foundation for intelligent networks that enable new enterprise, industrial and public sector applications.”

“As AI increasingly moves into the physical world, Spatial Intelligence is becoming a foundational layer for next-generation digital infrastructure,” said Josh Pendrick, founder and CEO of Rypplzz. “Together with Amantya, we’re combining carrier-grade connectivity with real-time Spatial Intelligence. Our joint efforts will enable new applications across enterprise, public safety, critical infrastructure and government.”

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The companies will jointly explore customer engagements, pilot deployments and technology demonstrations across telecom, enterprise, public safety, defense, transportation and smart infrastructure initiatives in India, the United States and other markets.

Information for this article was sourced from Amantya Technologies and Rypplzz.

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Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

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