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AI & Tech

Actualyze AI Exits Stealth with $7M from Top VCs to Secure the Enterprise AI Stack

By David NusbaumContributor 
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Actualyze AI emerges from stealth with $7 million seed round

Actualyze AI, a Simi Valley-based technology firm, announced a $7 million seed funding round with participation from Storm Ventures, Canaan Partners, Morado Ventures and Jerry Yang’s AME Cloud Ventures.

The AI-native platform integrates with any OpenAI-compatible models, the ecosystem of AI client tools and third-party platforms to support the needs of modern enterprises. The company’s hosted platform is now in early access through its design partner program.

“It’s clear that AI has become a new layer of the enterprise stack,” said Rafi Khardalian, chief executive and co-founder of Actualyze, in a statement. “A model call looks like any other API request, a key, an SDK, an invoice at month’s end, but the resemblance is the trap. The systems that govern the rest of an enterprise’s request traffic can authenticate a model call and count it, but not read the prompt inside it, know if data is leaking, know the best place to route it, or charge the call to the team behind it. Agents raise the stakes, fanning a single task into dozens of autonomous calls.”

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The Actualyze platform’s integrated approach, in which every request flows through a governed path, allows enterprises to adopt and scale AI. Each inference request is tied to the person, team and application behind it, then access is checked, inspected, charged to the callers’ budget and recorded before it reaches a model provider. The platform abstracts provider credentials to provide intelligent routing and ensures the governed path is the only path while maintaining agnostic access to the rapidly changing model provider landscape.

“We built Actualyze because enterprises need one governed path for every AI request, and this is the team that’s spent a career building the infrastructure entire businesses run through. The market is ready, and so are we,” said Sean Lynch, Actualyze chief technology officer and co-founder, in a statement.

Information for this story was provided by Actualyze.

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David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributing reporter and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer, and others.

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