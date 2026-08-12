Dimension Raises $1.65M Seed Round to Scale Seller OS for Social Commerce

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Los Angeles-based Dimension, a social commerce tech company, raised $1.65 million in seed funding. The round includes participation from Science Inc., UpscaleX, OpenSky, Long Run Capital, 1864 Fund, Lawrence Hsu and creator-investor Austin Sprinz. The funding accelerates its move from private beta to general availability for the agencies and brands that run social commerce. Its agentic AI operating system, Seller OS, provides a service similar to TikTok Shop’s native seller center.

“We were profitable within our first months and have generated more revenue than we’ve raised. We chose investors based on the relationships, expertise and strategic value they can bring to the table as we build the infrastructure layer for social commerce,” said Ali Mirzaei, founder and chief executive of Dimension, in a statement.

Dimension will use the funding to expand its engineering team, accelerate product development, grow its go-to-market efforts and bring Seller OS to general availability for agencies and brands.

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The company operated profitably in 2024 and 2025, building Seller OS out of its own margins before this funding round. The company has managed and scaled TikTok Shop operations for more than 40 brands and agencies, including Final Boss Sour, Bones Coffee and Leilo, optimizing storefront operations, affiliate programs, paid advertising and customer acquisition.

Mirzaei was among the earliest sellers on TikTok Shop following its U.S. launch in 2023 and within six months built the top shop on the platform. That experience informed the creation of Dimension’s Seller OS, an agentic AI operating system designed to replace TikTok Shop’s native Seller Center with a comprehensive command center for social commerce operators. The platform automates shop operations, affiliate and creator management, advertising and customer support in a single system.

For agencies and operators, Seller OS can reduce workload by up to 90%. Since entering private beta this spring, weekly active usage has more than tripled, agencies have begun onboarding their client shops onto the platform, recent signup cohorts are holding 92% retention into week three, and shops running on Seller OS transact more than $3.2 million per month in gross merchandise value.

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“Ali and his team have repeatedly proven their ability to quickly scale brands on TikTok Shop, combining strong execution with a deep understanding of how social commerce works,” said Michael Jones, co-founder and chief executive of Science Inc. and former chief executive of MySpace, in a statement.

Dimension estimates it has driven more than $100 million in gross merchandise value, helped brands secure tens of millions of dollars in funding and supported expansion into thousands of retail locations. For every dollar generated on TikTok Shop, Dimension estimates its brands see an additional $2-3 in revenue across Amazon and direct-to-consumer channels.

“We’re at a point where consumer adoption is accelerating rapidly, but the infrastructure supporting brands and agencies is still being built. The companies that establish themselves as foundational platforms during this phase have the potential to shape the ecosystem for years to come,” said Alan Zong, co-founder and partner of UpscaleX and former head of innovation investment at Alibaba International, in a statement.

Information for this story was provided by Dimension.

