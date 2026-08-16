Saviynt Launches Identity Management for the AI Age

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Through dedicated leadership and rapid growth, the company is creating an “HR department” for non-human AI agents

In the new AI era, alignment and control are key to ensuring that non-human agents don’t go rogue from a company’s mission. For El Segundo-based Saviynt, cybersecurity and identity management are core missions that are being adopted to ensure the safe and rapid implementation of these agents.

The fast-growing company reached an important milestone last month with $300 million in annual recurring revenue. It reached that level less than one year after surpassing $200 million in annual recurring revenue, an important measure for SaaS companies. Those numbers put it in the upper echelon for software companies.

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It increased revenue quickly because it added new customers at a faster clip following a $700-million Series B investment – led by private equity firm KKR – last year that valued the company at $3 billion. Other investors included Sixth Street Growth and TenEleven, as well as new funding from existing Series A investor Carrick Capital Partners.

Sachin Nayyar, founder and chief executive of Saviynt. (Alan LaGuardia)

“We need to move faster. Our customers are ready for their issues to be solved,” said Sachin Nayyar, founder and chief executive of Saviynt. “The product we are launching is around securing AI. We will be one of the only companies with an end-to-end security agent.”

The pace of growth during the first half of 2026 was 85% greater than the comparable period from 2025. It has more than 700 customers today. Now, it plans to leverage existing relationships with existing customers and bring new companies to its platform with the launch of “Zuma” – a program that will manage AI-based identities.

The name is a nod to its local roots with headquarters in Southern California. This product differs, however, because it is specifically focused on identity management related to the growing needs of non-human identities and agents.

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Since the rapid adoption of AI technology, the number of processes operated by non-human identities have increased exponentially. Large customers may have had a handful of AI agents running in comparison to human employees just a few years ago, but those numbers are now frequently above 50 per person and could stretch up to 200 per person, according to Nayyar.

These AI workflows need to be identified and managed appropriately, similar to the way that a human employee would be onboarded and given permission to access information within a company’s systems. Humans can understand these guidelines, but AI capabilities may lack the guardrails to prevent catastrophic loss.

“We have the biggest opportunity of our life helping customers adopt AI. The challenges have been severely understated so far. It will be top of mind in the next few months as AI workflows become mainstream,” said Nayyar. “The wave of AI has me super energized.”

“Boomerang” Boss

Nayyar left this company that he founded in 2011 to help a different startup that he was operating, but he knew that identity management was an important business and had potential for enormous growth.

He stepped down from his role as chief executive in 2018 and moved away from the day-to-day management responsibilities but stayed involved.

There was an opportunity to return and he rejoined in 2023.

“I came back as an operator with founder experience. I’m thankful for the opportunity. I’ve come back focused and calm,” said Nayyar.

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The company now employs about 1,500 people worldwide. Nayyar is involved in hiring many employees. He estimated that about a quarter of employees interviewed directly with him, even today. That allows him to build a strong team that he describes as “doers and builders” with a mindset focused on scaling the business. He tells new hires that they can expect to learn as much in one year at Saviynt as they would in three to five years at other companies in the industry.

His experience and leadership has gained notoriety on a larger scale. He was named Greater Los Angeles EY Entrepreneur of the Year, an award that honors visionary leaders of high-growth companies. The regional winners are considered for a national award presented in November.

“I consider myself an organizational architect. We’re building a startup at scale. We bring in the right people and offer the right opportunities and make sure that we are tied to the mission,” said Nayyar.

The Launch

That team is now focused on its most ambitious product yet. The launch of Zuma has potential to add additional revenue from existing customers who need additional capabilities. It also could greatly expand the market for identity products to small and mid-sized businesses that require levels of identity management similar to large clients because the barriers to utilizing AI are much lower companies may rapidly scale those capabilities.

Until now, Saviynt has been focused on large companies in regulated industries and public companies regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Now, with a product that is a full end-to-end solution for the full lifecycle of these nonhuman identities, it is projecting wider adoption of its products.

“We now have AI native companies. They might be smaller in size, but they are deploying thousands of agents,” said Paul Zolfaghari, president of Saviynt. “We are now being viewed as the enabler of the adoption of AI. We think it will open up the middle and lower market.”

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There is more room for growth. A major component of the recent IPO of SpaceX was focused on the capabilities of data centers in orbit. Its potential is discussed as a solution to the growing needs of computing power that powers AI, which is credited as a factor that increases employee productivity. At Saviynt, that means additional identities managed on the platform, which Zolfaghari notes is on a substantial upward arc.

Moreover, Deloitte’s 2026 “State of AI in the Enterprise” survey captured insights from more than 3,200 business and IT leaders. It showed that 34% of companies are starting to use AI to deeply transform their businesses and 30% are redesigning key processes around AI. Companies have broadened worker access to AI by 50% in just one year, according to the survey.

“Technology is the primary driver to improving the human experience. More companies are getting the right payoff on the investment. That makes people more productive in work and gives us more recreational time,” said Zolfaghari.

Companies have tried to address the needs of managing AI tools using existing technology from both Saviynt and its competitors in the identity management space. However, those tools were not built to meet the needs of non-human identities, which forced the company to develop new solutions.

“We have two decades of experience solving this for humans. Now, this is the biggest shift of my career helping support AI identities. The field is evolving so quickly,” said Vibhuti Sinha, chief product officer of workforce identity and intelligence for Saviynt.

Non-human identities are typically managed by a human, but there are a growing number of autonomous agents that have more complex challenges. Sinha explained that there are five different levels of autonomy granted to these identities and managing their workflows and permissions can ultimately fall to different executives within a company such as the chief information officer, a security officer or other executives. Different regulated industries may have different requirements. Furthermore, regulations are constantly evolving globally and there are some local and state regulations that are being implemented surrounding AI adoption.

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Within the Zuma product, there are three pillars that define the capabilities of the product – discover, manage and protect. In some cases, these workflows could be managing millions of activities such as transactions every minute. Small problems can multiply very quickly.

“The ‘protect’ layer is the most important. You have to watch non-human identities nonstop. That’s why it is so unique. We didn’t have that problem with humans,” said Sinha.

“Even though we are working in this space, we don’t have all the answers. As long as customers keep working together with us, we will be able to solve the unknowns.”