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AI & Tech

AEG and Archer Announce First Downtown Vertiport at L.A. LIVE Ahead of 2028 Olympics

Archer Midnight VTOL Aircraft
(Archer Aviation)
Alan LaGuardia
By Alan LaGuardia
Senior Content Strategist Contact
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Sports fans in Southern California may soon have the opportunity to soar over the city’s notorious traffic gridlock to a premier Downtown Los Angeles destination, thanks to a partnership between AEG and Archer Aviation.

The two companies have inked an exclusive multi-year partnership to develop DTLA’s first vertiport at L.A. LIVE, positioning the sports and entertainment district, home of multiple pro sports arenas and venues, as a central hub for urban air mobility ahead of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The announcement came Monday alongside the debut of a decked-out, Team-USA-themed Archer “Midnight” vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) all-electric aircraft displayed at L.A. LIVE.

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“This will be downtown Los Angeles’ first vertiport, at one of the most iconic sports and entertainment destinations in the world,” said Archer’s Chief Marketing Officer, Miles Rogers. “With the DTLA Zone that will host 18 Olympic and Paralympic sports, this L.A. LIVE site directly supports our preparations as the Official Air Taxi Provider of LA28 and Team USA. The world’s biggest events are coming to this city, and we’re building the network to move people to them.”

Archer Midnight VTOL Aircraft
(Archer Aviation)

The agreement designates Archer as the exclusive air taxi provider for L.A. LIVE. Utilizing Archer’s unique transport – designed to carry four passengers on 10- to 20-minute point-to-point flights – the new hub will link Downtown L.A. directly to established key regional nodes, including SoFi Stadium, USC, Hollywood Burbank Airport and Archer’s operational base at Hawthorne Airport, just minutes from LAX.

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“Los Angeles is entering an extraordinary period, with some of the world’s biggest sports and entertainment events coming to the city over the next several years. For us, this is about making sure L.A. LIVE continues to evolve alongside the city and remains at the forefront of how people experience those moments,” said Nick Baker, president and COO of AEG Global Partnerships.

“Transportation and connectivity are a big part of that,” he continued. “Developing downtown Los Angeles’ first vertiport at L.A. LIVE gives us an opportunity to explore an entirely new way for fans, athletes, artists and visitors to access the district and connect downtown with other key destinations across the region.”

Archer Midnight VTOL Aircraft
(Archer Aviation)

Beyond the convenience of the experience, the all-electric vehicles offer something else that traditional aviation cannot – blissful quiet. Archer’s VTOLs are designed to be exponentially quieter than helicopters on the ground, and in the cabin. “What will surprise people most is how quiet and convenient the experience is. You lift off, cruise over the city with a view most Angelenos have never had, and land right where you want to be,” said Rogers.

VTOL aircraft promise to not just reshape commutes, but the entire experience of visiting and experiencing the city, said Baker. “We are thrilled to pursue this endeavor with Archer to enhance the fan experience around the major sports and live entertainment events we host. This is an ambitious project and exactly the kind of forward-thinking collaboration that blends infrastructure and technology in service of our fans, visitors and the broader community.”

Archer Midnight VTOL Aircraft
(Archer Aviation)
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AEG and Archer have completed an initial feasibility study assessing airspace, power availability, land usage and local community impact. The project now enters its next phase, focusing on operational design and passenger experience.

The vertiport will incorporate BETA’s high-speed electric aviation chargers through Archer’s ACES consortium, helping lay the groundwork for a standardized charging network built to support commercial eVTOL flight across Southern California.

Rogers stated aim is to have the experience fully operational as the Olympic Torch makes its way through Los Angeles.

“Our goal is to introduce the world to air taxis as the future of aviation at LA28,” he said.

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Alan LaGuardia

Alan LaGuardia is a senior content strategist at LA Times Studios, overseeing the content and direction of the Business by LA Times Studios sections and the Travel by LA Times Studios section.

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