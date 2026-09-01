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AI & Tech

Lazarus Energy Raises $16M Series A for Advanced Carbon Dioxide Turbines

By David NusbaumContributor 
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Turbine designs could propel a new wave of improvements to the energy infrastructure if a Hawthorne startup can commercialize its innovative energy technology. Lazarus Energy Solutions raised $16 million in a Series A round just a few months after announcing the formation of the company, led by Luke Malcolm and George Kitromelides, with a focus on supercritical carbon dioxide turbomachinery. Their design calls for a 5MW system that is compact enough to fit into a standard-size shipping container and can be connected to various power sources.

“Our initial focus is on data centers and natural gas-burning power needs,” said Malcolm, co-founder and chief technology officer. “Data centers have the biggest demand. We developed a turbine from the ground up instead of trying to make a gas or steam turbine that was more efficient.”

The pair has worked in the industry for various companies and saw a lack of innovation. Gas and steam turbines were first invented more than 100 years ago, and technology has stagnated, but research has shown that different types of fluids have potential to generate power using a much smaller footprint. For example, carbon dioxide becomes dense at a high temperature and pressure and can therefore reduce the size and scale of the turbomachinery.

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Most recently, Malcolm and Kitromelides worked together at Anduril Industries in Costa Mesa. They left to launch Lazarus because of the incredible demand in the energy markets. In some instances, data centers rely on coal or other fuels. Solar and wind can be intermittent and nuclear, while promising, has yet to be commercialized in a compact form for portable power installations.

The founders shared the same ambition to found a company, and both loved working in turbomachinery. They participated in a San Francisco-based startup development program called the 50/50 Accelerator, which then provided select investments in the program participants, including Lazarus.

“Engineers wanted to have an impact on their industry. I wasn’t satisfied doing things iteratively. Early on, I knew as an engineer that I wanted to do more, but it hit me when I went to corporate America,” said Kitromelides, co-founder and chief executive. He noted that as a child of immigrants from Cyprus and Egypt, he had the idea that success meant climbing a corporate ladder, but he had an entrepreneurial mindset to start a company at an early age.

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The smaller turbines need less fuel to generate electricity and have a smaller footprint, which could reduce energy costs by more than half while requiring a footprint that is four to five times smaller than a traditional setup, with no on-site construction. They estimate that the lead time for construction and delivery could be 3-6 months, which is much shorter than traditional turbines, which could take several years.

“We realized that to make this happen, a team needed to focus on manufacturing and scaling the technology to commercialize it and build at scale,” said Malcolm. “Applying this ethos to supercritical carbon dioxide is what will take the technology out of the research lab and into the real world. There are no custom buildouts. It’s quick and can be built at the factory and put into a shipping container.”

Information for this story was provided by Lazarus Energy.

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David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributing reporter and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer, and others.

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