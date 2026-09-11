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AI & Tech

Iwa Robotics Introduces 3-Platform Autonomous Aerial Fleet for Fire Response

By Paul WilliamsContributor 
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Robotics company pairs long-range detection, real-time fire diagnostics and precision aerial suppression into a single dispatchable system – operated by fire departments as an autonomous aerial fleet

Iwa Robotics, Inc., a Los Angeles-based autonomous field systems company, has publicly introduced its three-platform drone line for wildfire and emergency response missions: HAWK, a long-endurance reconnaissance aircraft; CANARY, a sensing platform that diagnoses fires and optimizes crew engagement; and PELICAN, a self-guided aerial suppression aircraft equipped to resolve hot spots and establish fire lines with perpetual drenching.

Together, the three platforms execute missions under a single operating framework the company calls its Discovery and Resolution Fleet (DRF), dramatically enhancing firefighting capabilities across the full lifecycle of urban wildfires.

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Iwa’s aircraft are purpose-built for the challenges faced in wildland-urban interface (WUI) zones and are piloted as an autonomous fleet by fire crews in the field. Iwa’s CANARY platform provides crews with critical insights upon arrival and continues to track fire behavior and evolving threat levels.

“At its core, Iwa’s platform is centered on enhancing crew safety with in-field tools to diagnose the threat and engage accordingly – this includes critical sensory data and personnel risk signals,” said Mirza Samnani, CEO of Iwa Robotics. “We are particularly excited about the crew safety tools our Canary platform brings to a unit – it’s like your dalmatian in the sky.”

Iwa’s technology was originally developed and tested alongside working fire crews and has been field-hardened by pilot teams during active missions.

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“From the start, our approach has been to work side by side with fire crews, learning directly from the people who know this best: field teams, drone pilots and fire captains who understand both firefighting and drone controls inside and out. They told us what they needed. We engineered it,” said Samnani.

Iwa intends to equip fire agencies with a dedicated fleet of drones under its fleet-as-a-service model – providing the turnkey aircraft platform, requisite autonomy training, ongoing data insights, maintenance and insurance. The approach allows agencies to add aerial detection and remote suppression capabilities without any upfront capital expenditure, training programs or lengthy procurement cycles. The company is currently embarking on its second cross-country roadshow with field demonstrations scheduled for fire and public safety agencies across eight states.

Information for this article was sourced from Iwa Robotics, Inc.

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Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

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